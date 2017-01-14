shots

pull down the entire Internet into a single animated gif.

description

by leveraging waybackpack — a python program that pulls down the entire Wayback Machine archive for a given URL — shots goes one step further, by grabbing screenshots out of each of the archived pages, filtering out visually similar pages and blank pages, and ultimately creating a filmstrip of the website over time, as well as an animated gif that shows how the website evolved over time.

sample

install

pip install waybackpack==0.1.1 npm i shots -S

usage

import shots from 'shots' ; shots({ dest : 'resources/shots' , site : 'amazon.com' });

the shots function will return a Promise that'll resolve once an animated gif of the site's history, along with a side-by-side static filmstrip image are generated in resources/shots/output as 1024x768.gif and 1024x768.png respectively.

you can specify different options.

cli

fairly simple.

shots amazon.com

outputs the path to your resulting gif, something like:

/ var /folders/k_/ 9_8 vfx9d48g_mrv71w2gbbc80000gn/T/tmp- 705763 juvDuD6zE3F/output/ 1024 x768.gif

has some options. run shots to print the following help text to your terminal.

must supply at least one site. usage: shots <site> [options] options: - c, --concurrency concurrency level ( 6 ) - o, --out, --output output directory (random) - r, --reverse reversed output, from present into the past - t, --tolerance image diff similarity tolerance, 0 - 100 ( 95 ) - v, --verbose verbose mode, outputs debugging information - -no-diffing disables diffing stage - -no-download disables download stage - -no-filmstrip disables filmstrip stage - -no-gif disables gif stage - -no-screenshots disables screenshots stage example: shots amazon.com -o shots/amazon -c 12 -t 65 output: path/to/recording.gif

api

the shots api is exported as a single shots(options) function that returns a Promise . its options are outlined below.

options

there are several options , described next.

directory used to store all wayback machine archive pages, their screenshots, the diffs between those screenshots, and your glorious output gifs. defaults to a temporary directory.

note that you'll get that path back from the shots promise, e.g:

shots().then( dest => { })

concurrency level used throughout the lib. determines how many screenshots are being taken at any given time, or how many diffs are being computed, etc.

defaults to 6 .

options merged with defaults shown below and passed to pageres . only 9999x9999 -formatted sizes are supported (e.g: don't use 'iphone 5s' ).

{ "crop" : true , "scale" : 1 , "sizes" : [ "1024x768" ] }

a site (or any url, really) that you want to work with. can also be an array of sites.

alias for options.sites .

an object describing whether different stages of the shots process are enabled. set a stage to false to skip that stage. defaults:

{ "download" : true , "screenshots" : true , "diffing" : true , "filmstrip" : true , "gif" : true }

see stages for more info on each stage.

number between 0 and 100 where 100 means every screenshot will be considered different, whereas 0 means every screenshot will be considered the same. only "duplicate" screenshots (within the tolerated range) will be used when building the gif and filmstrip image.

stages

note that shots has a long runtime, due to the nature of the task it performs. be prepared to wait a few minutes until the gif is finally written to disk.

the following steps happen in series. the tasks in each step are executed concurrently where possible.

[download] runs waybackpack for every provided options.site , starting at the last timestamp that can be found in the ${dest}/pages directory to save time

runs for every provided , starting at the last timestamp that can be found in the directory to save time [screenshots] takes screenshots of every archive page, except for pages we have existing screenshots for at ${dest}/screenshots

takes screenshots of every archive page, except for pages we have existing screenshots for at [diffing] computes difference between every screenshot and the previous ones screenshots considered to be the same according to tolerance are discarded screenshots considered to be noise (e.g: failed page loads) are discarded

computes difference between every screenshot and the previous ones [filmstrip] creates the filmstrip

creates the filmstrip [gif] creates the gif

debugging and logging

if you want to print debugging statements, shots uses debug , so you can do DEBUG=shots node app and you'll see tons of debug information pop into your screen.

you need cairo bindings installed and imagemagick installed and available in your path.

license

mit