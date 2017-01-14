pull down the entire Internet into a single animated gif.
by leveraging
waybackpack — a python program that pulls down the entire Wayback Machine archive for a given URL —
shots goes one step further, by grabbing screenshots out of each of the archived pages, filtering out visually similar pages and blank pages, and ultimately creating a filmstrip of the website over time, as well as an animated gif that shows how the website evolved over time.
pip install waybackpack==0.1.1
npm i shots -S
import shots from 'shots';
shots({
dest: 'resources/shots',
site: 'amazon.com'
});
the
shots function will return a
Promise that'll resolve once an animated gif of the site's history, along with a side-by-side static filmstrip image are generated in
resources/shots/output as
1024x768.gif and
1024x768.png respectively.
you can specify different options.
fairly simple.
shots amazon.com
outputs the path to your resulting gif, something like:
/var/folders/k_/9_8vfx9d48g_mrv71w2gbbc80000gn/T/tmp-705763juvDuD6zE3F/output/1024x768.gif
has some options. run
shots to print the following help text to your terminal.
must supply at least one site.
usage:
shots <site> [options]
options:
-c, --concurrency concurrency level (6)
-o, --out, --output output directory (random)
-r, --reverse reversed output, from present into the past
-t, --tolerance image diff similarity tolerance, 0-100 (95)
-v, --verbose verbose mode, outputs debugging information
--no-diffing disables diffing stage
--no-download disables download stage
--no-filmstrip disables filmstrip stage
--no-gif disables gif stage
--no-screenshots disables screenshots stage
example:
shots amazon.com -o shots/amazon -c 12 -t 65
output:
path/to/recording.gif
the
shots api is exported as a single
shots(options) function that returns a
Promise. its
options are outlined below.
options
there are several
options, described next.
options.dest
directory used to store all wayback machine archive pages, their screenshots, the diffs between those screenshots, and your glorious output gifs. defaults to a temporary directory.
note that you'll get that path back from the
shots promise, e.g:
shots().then(dest => {
// ...
})
options.concurrency
concurrency level used throughout the lib. determines how many screenshots are being taken at any given time, or how many diffs are being computed, etc.
defaults to
6.
options.pageres
options merged with defaults shown below and passed to
pageres. only
9999x9999-formatted
sizes are supported (e.g: don't use
'iphone 5s').
{
"crop": true,
"scale": 1,
"sizes": ["1024x768"]
}
options.sites
a site (or any url, really) that you want to work with. can also be an array of sites.
options.site
alias for
options.sites.
options.stages
an object describing whether different stages of the
shots process are enabled. set a stage to
false to skip that stage. defaults:
{
"download": true,
"screenshots": true,
"diffing": true,
"filmstrip": true,
"gif": true
}
see stages for more info on each stage.
options.tolerance
number between
0 and
100 where
100 means every screenshot will be considered different, whereas
0 means every screenshot will be considered the same. only "duplicate" screenshots (within the tolerated range) will be used when building the gif and filmstrip image.
note that
shots has a long runtime, due to the nature of the task it performs. be prepared to wait a few minutes until the gif is finally written to disk.
the following steps happen in series. the tasks in each step are executed concurrently where possible.
[download] runs
waybackpack for every provided
options.site, starting at the last timestamp that can be found in the
${dest}/pages directory to save time
[screenshots] takes screenshots of every archive page, except for pages we have existing screenshots for at
${dest}/screenshots
[diffing] computes difference between every screenshot and the previous ones
tolerance are discarded
[filmstrip] creates the filmstrip
[gif] creates the gif
if you want to print debugging statements,
shots uses
debug, so you can do
DEBUG=shots node app and you'll see tons of debug information pop into your screen.
you need
cairo bindings installed and
imagemagick installed and available in your path.
mit