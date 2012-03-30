openbase logo
shorturl

by Jeff Waugh
0.0.3

[ARCHIVED] Simple URL shortener client library for node.js

Readme

Simple URL shortener client library for node.js

shorturl is a simple, asynchronous client library for common URL shortener services. It currently supports: arseh.at, bit.ly, goo.gl, is.gd, v.gd and string substitution links (with %@). It includes a perky little script for shortening URLs on the command line, also named shorturl.

If you need to go deeper, try the more complete client libraries for individual services such as node-bitly or node-googl.

Requirements

You can install node-shorturl and its dependencies with npm: npm install shorturl. Otherwise, manually install:

Examples

var shorturl = require('shorturl');
shorturl('http://bethesignal.org/', function(result) {
    console.log(result);
});

By default it will shorten URLs with is.gd, but you can choose an alternative service and pass parameters:

shorturl('http://bethesignal.org/', 'bit.ly', {
    login: 'STATE YOUR NAME',
    apiKey: 'STATE YOUR IDENTIFICATION NUMBER'
}, function(result) {
    console.log(result);
});

Simple services can be described using a string substitution link. Pass the entire link as the service name; '%@' will be replaced with your URL:

var arsehat = 'http://arseh.at/api.php?action=shorturl&format=simple&url=%@';
shorturl('http://bethesignal.org/', arsehat, function(result) {
    console.log(result);
});

Command line script

$ shorturl
Usage: shorturl [options] <longurl>

$ shorturl --service=goo.gl --key=STATE_YOUR_ID_NUMBER http://bethesignal.org/
http://goo.gl/dgTLo

$ ARSEHAT="http://arseh.at/api.php?action=shorturl&format=simple&url=%@"
$ shorturl --service=$ARSEHAT https://github.com/jdub/node-shorturl
http://arseh.at/3yd

Display the built-in command line documentation with shorten --help.

