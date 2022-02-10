A common set of handlers for use with shortstop.

NOTE: As of v1.0 shortstop-handlers works best with shortstop >=1.0. This is due to the fact that as of shortstop v1.0 async handlers are now supported and have subsequently been added to this module.

var shortstop = require ( 'shortstop' ), handlers = require ( 'shortstop-handlers' ); var resolver, json; resolver = shortstop.create(); resolver.use( 'path' , handlers.path(__dirname)); resolver.use( 'file' , handlers.file(__dirname)); resolver.use( 'base64' , handlers.base64()); resolver.use( 'env' , handlers.env()); resolver.use( 'require' , handlers.require(__dirname)); resolver.use( 'exec' , handlers.exec(__dirname)); resolver.resolve( require ( './myfile' ), function ( err, data ) { });

API

basedir (String, optional) - The base path used for resolving relative path values. Defaults to caller dirname.

Creates a handler that can be given to shortstop to resolve file paths.

var foo = { "mydir" : "path:./lib/dir" }; var resolver = shortstop.create(); resolver.use( 'path' , handlers.path()); resolver.resolve(foo, function ( err, data ) { data.mydir; });

(String, optional) - The base path used for resolving relative path values. Defaults to dirname. options (Object, optional) - Options object provided to fs.readFile.

Creates a handler which resolves the provided value to the basedir and returns the contents of the file as a Buffer.

var foo = { "cert" : "file:./cert.pem" }; var resolver = shortstop.create(); resolver.use( 'file' , handlers.file()); resolver.resolve(foo, function ( err, data ) { foo.cert; });

Creates a handler which will return a buffer containing the content of the base64-encoded string.

var foo = { "key" : "base64:SGVsbG8sIHdvcmxkIQ==" }; var resolver = shortstop.create(); resolver.use( 'base64' , handlers.base64()); resolver.resolve(foo, function ( err, data ) { data.key; data.key.toString( 'utf8' ); });

Creates a handler which will resolve the provided value as an environment variable, optionally casting the value using the provided filter. Supported filters are '|d', '|b', and '|!b' which will cast to Number and Boolean types respectively.

process.env.HOST = 'localhost' ; process.env.PORT = '8000' ; process.env.ENABLED = 'true' ; process.env.FALSY = 'false' ; var foo = { "bar" : "env:HOST" , "baz" : "env:PORT|d" , "bam" : "env:ENABLED|b" , "bag" : "env:FALSY|b" "bat" : "env:FALSY|!b" }; var resolver = shortstop.create(); resolver.use( 'env' , handlers.env()); resolver.resolve(foo, function ( err, data ) { data.bar; data.baz; data.bam; data.bag; data.bat; });

basedir (String, optional) - The base path used for resolving relative path values. Defaults to caller dirname.

Creates a handler which resolves and loads, and returns the specified module.

var foo = { "path" : "require:path" , "minimist" : "require:minimist" , "mymodule" : "require:./mymodule" "json" : "require:../config/myjson" }; var resolver = shortstop.create(); resolver.use( 'require' , handlers.require()); resolver.resolve(foo, function ( err, data ) { data.path; data.minimist; data.mymodule; data.json; });

basedir (String, optional) - The base path used for resolving relative path values. Defaults to caller dirname.

Creates a handler which resolves and loads the specified module, executing the method (if specified) or the module itself, using the return value as the resulting value. The value should have the format {module}(#{method})? . If no function is able to be found this handler will throw with an error.

var foo = { "item1" : "exec:./mymodule#create" "item2" : "exec:./myothermodule" }; var resolver = shortstop.create(); resolver.use( 'exec' , handlers.exec(__dirname)); resolver.resolve(foo, function ( err, data ) { data.item1; data.item2; });

basedir (String or Object, optional) - The base path use for resolving or a glob options object per https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob#options

Creates a handler which match files using the patterns the shell uses.