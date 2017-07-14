shortstop

Sometimes JSON just isn't enough for configuration needs. Occasionally it would be nice to use arbitrary types as values, but JSON is necessarily a subset of all available JS types. shortstop enables the use of protocols and handlers to enable identification and special handling of json values.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var shortstop = require ( 'shortstop' ); function buffer ( value ) { return new Buffer(value); } var resolver, json; resolver = shortstop.create(); resolver.use( 'buffer' , buffer); resolver.use( 'file' , fs.readFile); json = { "secret" : "buffer:SGVsbG8sIHdvcmxkIQ==" , "ssl" : { "pfx" : "file:foo/bar" , "key" : "file:foo/baz.key" , } }; resolver.resolve(json, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); });

API

parent (Object, optional) - An optional shortstop resolver. Returns a resolver instance.

(String) - The protocol used to identify a property to be processed, e.g. "file" handler (Function) - The implementation of the given protocol with signature function (value, [callback])

This method returns a function when invoked will remove the handler from the stack for this protocol.

(Object) - The object, containing protocols in values, to be processed. callback (Function) - The callback invoked when the processing is complete with signature function (err, result) .

(String) - The path to a file which is, or exports, JSON or a javascript object. callback (Function) - The callback invoked when the processing is complete with signature function (err, result) .

Multiple handlers

Multiple handlers can be registered for a given protocol. They will be executed in the order registered and the output of one handler will be the input of the next handler in the chain.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ), var path = require ( 'path' ), var shortstop = require ( 'shortstop' ); function resolve ( value ) { if (path.resolve(value) === value) { return value; } return path.join(process.cwd(), value); } var resolver, json; resolver = shortstop.create(); resolver.use( 'path' , resolve); resolver.use( 'file' , resolve); resolver.use( 'file' , fs.readFile); json = { "key" : "file:foo/baz.key" , "certs" : "path:certs/myapp" }; resolver.resolve(json, function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); });

Removing Handlers

When registered, handlers return an unregister function you can call when you no longer want a handler in the chain.