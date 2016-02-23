shortify

browserify transform which can shorten require paths with defined aliases.

Installation

Install with npm(1):

npm install shortify

Preview

Call shortify with your alias hash and pass it to the transform method of your browserify instance.

var shortify = require ( 'shortify' ); var builder = browserify({ entries : [ 'app.js' ] }); var transform = shortify({ foo : '../../foo' }); builder.transform(transform).bundle().pipe(yourwritestream);

Then require your modules will be rewritten from:

var bar = require ( 'foo/bar' ); var baz = require ( 'foo/../baz' );

to:

var bar = require ( '../../foo/bar' ); var baz = require ( '../../foo/../baz' );

You can do the same with import in ES6:

import bar from "foo/bar" ; import baz from "foo/../baz" ; import bar from "../../foo/bar" ; import baz from "../../foo/../baz" ;

Main motivation behind this is that you can keep the > 80 character per line limit when requiring templates, configuration, ... files shared between your server and client environment.

Testing

Run npm test to build the file and and run the Mocha tests defined in opt/test/index.js .

Credits

Thank you to anubhava and T. J. Crowder on stackoverflow for helping me out with the regex. (Still seems mystical to me ^^).

License

Copyright © 2013 Bodo Kaiser i@bodokaiser.io

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.