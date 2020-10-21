shortid

Amazingly short non-sequential url-friendly unique id generator.

shortid is deprecated, because the architecture is unsafe. we instead recommend Nano ID, which has the advantage of also being significantly faster than shortid

ShortId creates amazingly short non-sequential url-friendly unique ids. Perfect for url shorteners, MongoDB and Redis ids, and any other id users might see.

By default 7-14 url-friendly characters: A-Z , a-z , 0-9 , _-

, , , Supports cluster (automatically), custom seeds, custom alphabet.

(automatically), custom seeds, custom alphabet. Can generate any number of ids without duplicates, even millions per day.

Perfect for games, especially if you are concerned about cheating so you don't want an easily guessable id.

Apps can be restarted any number of times without any chance of repeating an id.

Popular replacement for Mongo ID/Mongoose ID.

Works in Node, io.js, and web browsers.

Includes Mocha tests.

ShortId does not generate cryptographically secure ids, so don't rely on it to make IDs which are impossible to guess.

Usage

const shortid = require ( 'shortid' ); console .log(shortid.generate());

Mongoose Unique Id

_id: { 'type' : String , 'default' : shortid.generate },

Browser Compatibility

The best way to use shortid in the browser is via browserify or webpack.

These tools will automatically only include the files necessary for browser compatibility.

All tests will run in the browser as well:

$ grunt build open

Example

~/projects/shortid ❯ node examples/examples.js eWRhpRV 23TplPdS 46Juzcyx dBvJIh-H 2WEKaVNO 7oet_d9Z dogPzIz8 nYrnfYEv a4vhAoFG hwX6aOr7

API

var shortid = require ( 'shortid' );

Returns string non-sequential unique id.

Example

users.insert({ _id : shortid.generate(), name : '...' , email : '...' });

Default: '0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ-_'

Returns new alphabet as a string

Recommendation: If you don't like _ or -, you can to set new characters to use.

Optional

Change the characters used.

You must provide a string of all 64 unique characters. Order is not important.

The default characters provided were selected because they are url safe.

Example

shortid.characters( '0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ$@' );

shortid.characters( 'ⒶⒷⒸⒹⒺⒻⒼⒽⒾⒿⓀⓁⓂⓃⓄⓅⓆⓇⓈⓉⓊⓋⓌⓍⓎⓏⓐⓑⓒⓓⓔⓕⓖⓗⓘⓙⓚⓛⓜⓝⓞⓟⓠⓡⓢⓣⓤⓥⓦⓧⓨⓩ①②③④⑤⑥⑦⑧⑨⑩⑪⑫' );

Returns boolean

Check to see if an id is a valid shortid . Note: This only means the id could have been generated by shortid , it doesn't guarantee it.

Example

shortid.isValid( '41XTDbE' );

shortid.isValid( 'i have spaces' );

Default: process.env.NODE_UNIQUE_ID || 0

Recommendation: You typically won't want to change this.

Optional

If you are running multiple server processes then you should make sure every one has a unique worker id. Should be an integer between 0 and 16. If you do not do this there is very little chance of two servers generating the same id, but it is theoretically possible if both are generated in the exact same second and are generating the same number of ids that second and a half-dozen random numbers are all exactly the same.

Example

shortid.worker( 1 );

Default: 1

Recommendation: You typically won't want to change this.

Optional

Choose a unique value that will seed the random number generator so users won't be able to figure out the pattern of the unique ids. Call it just once in your application before using shortId and always use the same value in your application.

Most developers won't need to use this, it's mainly for testing ShortId.

If you are worried about users somehow decrypting the id then use it as a secret value for increased encryption.

Example

shortid.seed( 1000 );

