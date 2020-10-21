Amazingly short non-sequential url-friendly unique id generator.
ShortId creates amazingly short non-sequential url-friendly unique ids. Perfect for url shorteners, MongoDB and Redis ids, and any other id users might see.
cluster (automatically), custom seeds, custom alphabet.
ShortId does not generate cryptographically secure ids, so don't rely on it to make IDs which are impossible to guess.
const shortid = require('shortid');
console.log(shortid.generate());
// PPBqWA9
Mongoose Unique Id
_id: {
'type': String,
'default': shortid.generate
},
The best way to use
shortid in the browser is via browserify or webpack.
These tools will automatically only include the files necessary for browser compatibility.
All tests will run in the browser as well:
## build the bundle, then open Mocha in a browser to see the tests run.
$ grunt build open
~/projects/shortid ❯ node examples/examples.js
eWRhpRV
23TplPdS
46Juzcyx
dBvJIh-H
2WEKaVNO
7oet_d9Z
dogPzIz8
nYrnfYEv
a4vhAoFG
hwX6aOr7
shortId was created for Node Knockout 2011 winner for Most Fun Doodle Or Die.
Millions of doodles have been saved with
shortId filenames. Every log message gets a
shortId to make it easy
for us to look up later.
Here are some other projects that use shortId:
var shortid = require('shortid');
shortid.generate()
Returns
string non-sequential unique id.
Example
users.insert({
_id: shortid.generate(),
name: '...',
email: '...'
});
shortid.characters(string)
Default:
'0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ-_'
Returns new alphabet as a
string
Recommendation: If you don't like _ or -, you can to set new characters to use.
Optional
Change the characters used.
You must provide a string of all 64 unique characters. Order is not important.
The default characters provided were selected because they are url safe.
Example
// use $ and @ instead of - and _
shortid.characters('0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ$@');
// any 64 unicode characters work, but I wouldn't recommend this.
shortid.characters('ⒶⒷⒸⒹⒺⒻⒼⒽⒾⒿⓀⓁⓂⓃⓄⓅⓆⓇⓈⓉⓊⓋⓌⓍⓎⓏⓐⓑⓒⓓⓔⓕⓖⓗⓘⓙⓚⓛⓜⓝⓞⓟⓠⓡⓢⓣⓤⓥⓦⓧⓨⓩ①②③④⑤⑥⑦⑧⑨⑩⑪⑫');
shortid.isValid(id)
Returns
boolean
Check to see if an id is a valid
shortid. Note: This only means the id could have been generated by
shortid, it doesn't guarantee it.
Example
shortid.isValid('41XTDbE');
// true
shortid.isValid('i have spaces');
// false
shortid.worker(integer)
Default:
process.env.NODE_UNIQUE_ID || 0
Recommendation: You typically won't want to change this.
Optional
If you are running multiple server processes then you should make sure every one has a unique
worker id. Should be an integer between 0 and 16.
If you do not do this there is very little chance of two servers generating the same id, but it is theoretically possible
if both are generated in the exact same second and are generating the same number of ids that second and a half-dozen random numbers are all exactly the same.
Example
shortid.worker(1);
shortid.seed(integer)
Default:
1
Recommendation: You typically won't want to change this.
Optional
Choose a unique value that will seed the random number generator so users won't be able to figure out the pattern of the unique ids. Call it just once in your application before using
shortId and always use the same value in your application.
Most developers won't need to use this, it's mainly for testing ShortId.
If you are worried about users somehow decrypting the id then use it as a secret value for increased encryption.
Example
shortid.seed(1000);
Hi! Thanks for checking out this project! My name is Dylan Greene. When not overwhelmed with my two young kids I enjoy contributing to the open source community. I'm also a tech lead at Opower.
Here's some of my other Node projects:
I was using uuid for unique id generation for a long time, for one application which I was developing need a to make a shortid which the app users will use to share and access the content. This was really helpful for that use case. Recommended if there is a need for shortid.