shorthash

by bibig
0.0.2

get a unique short hash of a string

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

28.9K

GitHub Stars

116

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

shorthash

  • A mini Node.js module to generate short, alpha-number, undecryptable and unique hash id from a long string (utf8 format).
  • Use shorthash when you want to encrypt a string like a movie name or a people name to a short, unique and url friendly id.
  • so with shorthash, you can build an id-string map, instead of quering the id from db each time, you just calculate the id out on the fly.
  • it's quite convenient in many conditions if you want to build a site like 书本画, a book search engine in China.

Usage

less's more, no options, just unique the string.

var sh = require("shorthash");

console.log(sh.unique('foobar@example.com'));
// you will get: Z1bL2tE

console.log(sh.unique('my name is really big big and big...'));
// you will get: Z1TirWS

console.log(sh.unique('万里长城永不倒。。。'));
// you will get: 2r6EFF

console.log(sh.unique('和平'));
// you will get: 33NM

