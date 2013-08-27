shorthash
- A mini Node.js module to generate short, alpha-number, undecryptable and unique hash id from a long string (utf8 format).
- Use shorthash when you want to encrypt a string like a movie name or a people name to a short, unique and url friendly id.
- so with shorthash, you can build an id-string map, instead of quering the id from db each time, you just calculate the id out on the fly.
- it's quite convenient in many conditions if you want to build a site like 书本画, a book search engine in China.
Usage
less's more, no options, just unique the string.
var sh = require("shorthash");
console.log(sh.unique('foobar@example.com'));
console.log(sh.unique('my name is really big big and big...'));
console.log(sh.unique('万里长城永不倒。。。'));
console.log(sh.unique('和平'));