Shorthand

Shorthand is a CSS framework and does not include any javascript. You can customize the framework by using .scss only.

Size

Dist File URL Lite lite.shorthand.min.css Full shorthand.min.css

Features

Design almost anything without writing a css code.

Ready to use default styles for some frequently used elements like form, table and spinner.

Two style files available monochrome and multicolor.

Lite distribution style in with gray colors only, available under 16KB .

. Two gray color sets available gray and slategray.

Make interactive UI using transitions and transformations.

36 Google fonts are already included.

Take advantage of filters. It’s easy to make Apple like blur effect.

More color options than any other popular framework.

Gradient text, background and border color. 250+ Gradient color options.

Responsive height. Maintain aspect ratio of block 1:1 , 1:2 , 4:3 and more.

, , and more. Make content placeholder with in-progress class.

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

Download the latest release. Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/shorthandcss/shorthand.git . Install with npm: npm install shorthandcss . Use CDN

Develop

Clone the repo from Github and install dependencies through npm.

git clone https://github.com/shorthandcss/shorthand.git cd shorthand npm install

Run the build command to build dist files

npm run build

Documentation

Docs can be found at https://shorthandcss.bansal.io/docs

License

Copyright 2020 @bansal-io. This project is licensed under the MIT License.