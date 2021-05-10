Shorthand
Shorthand is a CSS framework and does not include any javascript. You can customize the framework by using
.scss only.
Size
|Dist
|File
|URL
|Lite
|lite.shorthand.min.css
|Full
|shorthand.min.css
Features
- Design almost anything without writing a css code.
- Ready to use default styles for some frequently used elements like form, table and spinner.
- Two style files available monochrome and multicolor.
- Lite distribution style in with gray colors only, available under
16KB.
- Two gray color sets available gray and slategray.
- Make interactive UI using transitions and transformations.
- 36 Google fonts are already included.
- Take advantage of filters. It’s easy to make Apple like blur effect.
- More color options than any other popular framework.
- Gradient text, background and border color. 250+ Gradient color options.
- Responsive height. Maintain aspect ratio of block
1:1,
1:2,
4:3 and more.
- Make content placeholder with
in-progress class.
Quick start
Several quick start options are available:
- Download the latest release.
- Clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/shorthandcss/shorthand.git.
- Install with npm:
npm install shorthandcss.
- Use CDN
Develop
Clone the repo from Github and install dependencies through npm.
git clone https://github.com/shorthandcss/shorthand.git
cd shorthand
npm install
Run the build command to build
dist files
npm run build
Documentation
Docs can be found at https://shorthandcss.bansal.io/docs
License
Copyright 2020 @bansal-io. This project is licensed under the MIT License.