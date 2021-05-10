openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

shorthandcss

by shorthandcss
1.1.1 (see all)

Utility based css framework built with SCSS.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

323

GitHub Stars

245

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Shorthand

Shorthand is a CSS framework and does not include any javascript. You can customize the framework by using .scss only.

Size

DistFileURL
Litelite.shorthand.min.css
Fullshorthand.min.css

Features

  • Design almost anything without writing a css code.
  • Ready to use default styles for some frequently used elements like form, table and spinner.
  • Two style files available monochrome and multicolor.
  • Lite distribution style in with gray colors only, available under 16KB.
  • Two gray color sets available gray and slategray.
  • Make interactive UI using transitions and transformations.
  • 36 Google fonts are already included.
  • Take advantage of filters. It’s easy to make Apple like blur effect.
  • More color options than any other popular framework.
  • Gradient text, background and border color. 250+ Gradient color options.
  • Responsive height. Maintain aspect ratio of block 1:1, 1:2, 4:3 and more.
  • Make content placeholder with in-progress class.

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

  1. Download the latest release.
  2. Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/shorthandcss/shorthand.git.
  3. Install with npm: npm install shorthandcss.
  4. Use CDN

Develop

Clone the repo from Github and install dependencies through npm.

git clone https://github.com/shorthandcss/shorthand.git
cd shorthand
npm install

Run the build command to build dist files

npm run build

Documentation

Docs can be found at https://shorthandcss.bansal.io/docs

License

Copyright 2020 @bansal-io. This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial