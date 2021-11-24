Shorten GitHub links like GitHub shortens Issues and Commit links. Used on refined-github

Look at the tests to see what each URL is shortened to. GitLab URLs are mostly compatible but they're not officially supported.

It works on any domain, so GitHub Enterprise is also supported.

Install

npm install shorten-repo-url

Usage

const shortenRepoUrl = require ( 'shorten-repo-url' ); const HTML = shortenRepoUrl( 'https://github.com/nodejs/node/tree/v0.12/doc' , 'https://github.com/nodejs/node' ); const HTML = shortenRepoUrl( 'https://github.com/nodejs/node/tree/v0.12/doc' , 'https://github.com' );

API

Returns the shortened URL in HTML as a string like nodejs/node@<code>v0.12</code> .

url

Type: string

The GitHub URL to shorten.

currentUrl

Type: string , like location.href

The URL of the current page, to build relative URLs like <code>v0.12</code> instead of the longer nodejs/node@<code>v0.12</code>

Automatically shorten the link's text if the text matches the URL, i.e. <a href="https://github.com">https://github.com</a>

It will return true or false depending on whether the link was shortened.

link

Type: Element

Example: shortenRepoUrl.applyToLink(document.querySelector(a))

currentUrl

Type: string , like location.href

Same as before.

License

MIT © Federico Brigante