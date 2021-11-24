Shorten GitHub links like GitHub shortens Issues and Commit links. Used on refined-github
Look at the tests to see what each URL is shortened to. GitLab URLs are mostly compatible but they're not officially supported.
It works on any domain, so GitHub Enterprise is also supported.
$ npm install shorten-repo-url
const shortenRepoUrl = require('shorten-repo-url');
const HTML = shortenRepoUrl(
'https://github.com/nodejs/node/tree/v0.12/doc',
'https://github.com/nodejs/node' // same repo
);
//=> '<code>v0.12</code>' // repo-less URL
const HTML = shortenRepoUrl(
'https://github.com/nodejs/node/tree/v0.12/doc',
'https://github.com' // not the same repo
);
//=> 'nodejs/node@<code>v0.12</code>' // URL with repo
Returns the shortened URL in HTML as a
string like
nodejs/node@<code>v0.12</code>.
Type:
string
The GitHub URL to shorten.
Type:
string, like
location.href
The URL of the current page, to build relative URLs like
<code>v0.12</code> instead of the longer
nodejs/node@<code>v0.12</code>
Automatically shorten the link's text if the text matches the URL, i.e.
<a href="https://github.com">https://github.com</a>
It will return
true or
false depending on whether the link was shortened.
Type:
Element
Example:
shortenRepoUrl.applyToLink(document.querySelector(a))
Type:
string, like
location.href
Same as before.
MIT © Federico Brigante