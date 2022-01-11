Super performant and feature rich shortcuts management library.
npm install --save shortcuts
This library provides a
Shortcuts class, which will manage your shortcuts, and a
Shortcut object, which provides some utilities.
The following keys can be used when defining a shortcut:
Other keys are not supported.
The Shortcuts class will be used for adding/removing/resetting/recording shortcuts. This is its interface:
class Shortcuts {
constructor ( options?: { shortcuts?: ShortcutDescriptor[]: capture?: boolean, target?: Node, shouldHandleEvent?: event => boolean } );
get (): ShortcutDescriptor[];
add ( descriptors: ShortcutDescriptor | ShortcutDescriptor[] );
remove ( descriptors: ShortcutDescriptor | ShortcutDescriptor[] );
reset ();
record ( handler: ( shortcut ) => any ): Function;
}
shortcuts option accepts an optional array of shortcuts descriptors. More on this below.
capture option governs whether events are attached for the capturing phase or for the bubbling phase of the propagation.
target option accepts an optional DOM node, where the keyboard evenr listener will be attached to.
shouldHandleEvent option accepts an optional function which will be used for determining, for each keyboard event, if it should be handled by this library. By default that function is:
event => !event.defaultPrevented.
A shortcut descriptor looks like this:
{
handler?: ( event: KeyboardEvent ) => boolean | void,
shortcut: string
}
Usage:
import {Shortcuts} from 'shortcuts';
const shortcuts = new Shortcuts ();
function CtrlBHandler () {};
shortcuts.add ([ // Adding some shortcuts
{ shortcut: 'Ctrl+A', handler: event => {
console.log ( event );
return true; // Returning true because we don't want other handlers for the same shortcut to be called later
}},
{ shortcut: 'Ctrl+B', handler: CtrlBHandler },
{ shortcut: 'CmdOrCtrl+K Shift+B', handler: () => {
// Doing something...
return true; // Returning true because we don't want other handlers for the same shortcut to be called later
}},
{ shortcut: '-Ctrl+A' } // Removing the previous shortcut
]);
shortcuts.remove ({ shortcut: 'Ctrl-B', handler: CtrlBHandler }); // Removing a single handler
shortcuts.remove ({ shortcut: 'Ctrl-A' }); // Removing all handlers bound to this shortcut
shortcuts.reset (); // Removing all shortcuts
const dispose = shortcuts.record ( shortcut => { // Recording shortcuts
console.log ( 'Shortcut recorded:', shortcut );
});
dispose (); // Stopping recording
The Shortcut object provides some utilities that you might need in your application. This is its interface:
const Shortcut = {
shortcut2id ( shortcut: string ): number[];
shortcut2accelerator ( shortcut: string ): string;
shortcut2symbols ( shortcut: string ): string;
};
Usage:
import {Shortcut} from 'shortcuts';
Shortcut.shortcut2accelerator ( 'Meta+Del' ); // => 'Cmd+Delete'
Shortcut.shortcut2symbols ( 'Cmd+Shift+A' ); // => '⌘⇧A'
shortcuts package name on NPM! If you're looking for the previous package published under that name you can find it here (
v0.x).
MIT © Fabio Spampinato