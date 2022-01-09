Shortcut buttons

Shortcut buttons is a plugin for flatpickr that provides users an alternative way to interact with the datetime picker.

Motivation

Shortcut buttons development has been motivated by the need of having a fast, flexible and seemless alternative way for users to select specific date(s) without being forced to navigate through their calendars and individually select those date(s).

Installation

Installing as a module:

yarn add shortcut-buttons-flatpickr

Installing on non-module environments:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/shortcut-buttons-flatpickr@0.1.0/dist/themes/light.min.css" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/shortcut-buttons-flatpickr@0.1.0/dist/shortcut-buttons-flatpickr.min.js" > </ script >

API

Params Type Description button Object , Object[] Button(s). [button.attributes] Object Button's attributes.

Supported attributes: accesskey , aria-label , class and tabindex . button.label string Button's label. [label] string Label including a word/sentence stating that the user can use the calendar or one of the buttons. onClick Function , Function[] Callback(s) invoked when plugin's buttons are clicked. Each callback is fed with two parameters:

index - the index of the clicked button.

fp - flatpickr's instance. [theme] string Flatpickr's theme, defaults to light if none supplied.

Usage Examples