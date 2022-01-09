openbase logo
by João Morais
0.3.1 (see all)

Flatpickr's plugin that provides users an alternative way to interact with the datetime picker.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Shortcut buttons

CircleCI Coverage Status npm version flatpickr License

Shortcut buttons is a plugin for flatpickr that provides users an alternative way to interact with the datetime picker.

material_blue material_green confetti material_red light dark

Motivation

Shortcut buttons development has been motivated by the need of having a fast, flexible and seemless alternative way for users to select specific date(s) without being forced to navigate through their calendars and individually select those date(s).

Installation

Installing as a module:

yarn add shortcut-buttons-flatpickr

Installing on non-module environments:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/shortcut-buttons-flatpickr@0.1.0/dist/themes/light.min.css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/shortcut-buttons-flatpickr@0.1.0/dist/shortcut-buttons-flatpickr.min.js"></script>

API

ParamsTypeDescription
buttonObject, Object[]Button(s).
[button.attributes]ObjectButton's attributes.
Supported attributes: accesskey, aria-label, class and tabindex.
button.labelstringButton's label.
[label]stringLabel including a word/sentence stating that the user can use the calendar or one of the buttons.
onClickFunction, Function[]Callback(s) invoked when plugin's buttons are clicked. Each callback is fed with two parameters:
index - the index of the clicked button.
fp - flatpickr's instance.
[theme]stringFlatpickr's theme, defaults to light if none supplied.

Usage Examples

