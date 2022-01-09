Shortcut buttons is a plugin for flatpickr that provides users an alternative way to interact with the datetime picker.
Shortcut buttons development has been motivated by the need of having a fast, flexible and seemless alternative way for users to select specific date(s) without being forced to navigate through their calendars and individually select those date(s).
Installing as a module:
yarn add shortcut-buttons-flatpickr
Installing on non-module environments:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/shortcut-buttons-flatpickr@0.1.0/dist/themes/light.min.css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/shortcut-buttons-flatpickr@0.1.0/dist/shortcut-buttons-flatpickr.min.js"></script>
|Params
|Type
|Description
button
Object,
Object[]
|Button(s).
[button.attributes]
Object
|Button's attributes.
Supported attributes:
accesskey,
aria-label,
class and
tabindex.
button.label
string
|Button's label.
[label]
string
|Label including a word/sentence stating that the user can use the calendar or one of the buttons.
onClick
Function,
Function[]
|Callback(s) invoked when plugin's buttons are clicked. Each callback is fed with two parameters:
index - the index of the clicked button.
fp - flatpickr's instance.
[theme]
string
|Flatpickr's theme, defaults to
light if none supplied.