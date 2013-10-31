Shortcode parser written in JavaScript.
Install:
npm install shortcode-parser
Install from git Repository:
git clone https://github.com/derdesign/shortcode-parser.git
Running tests:
make test
Require the library:
var shortcode = require('shortcode-parser');
Adding shortcodes:
shortcode.add('bold', function(buf, opts) {
if (opts.upper) buf = buf.toUpperCase();
return '<strong>' + buf + '</strong>';
});
Parsing shortcodes:
var str = "This is [bold upper=true]Bold Text[/bold]!!!";
var out = shortcode.parse(out);
Parsing shortcodes with context:
var str = "[markdown gfm tables breaks sanitize]## Hello World[/markdown]";
var out = shortcode.parse(str, {
charcodes: function(buf, opts) {
return marked(buf, opts);
}
});
Adds a handler to the shortcode
name. The handler receives
(str, params, data). When using an enclosing
shortcode,
str will contain the wrapped content (empty string if it's a self closing shortcode).
The
params object contains the parameters for to the shortcode. The
data object is passed by
shortcode.parse() if provided.
Removes a shortcode handler.
Performs shortcode replacements on
str. If
context is specified, its methods will be used as shortcode handlers instead
of the registered ones. The
data parameter is optional and will be passed to all shortcode handlers.
Same as
shortcode.parse but with the second and third parameters swapped. Added for convenience and readability.
shortcode-parser is MIT Licensed