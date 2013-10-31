Shortcode parser written in JavaScript.

Features

Supports self closing and enclosing shortcodes

Supports shortcode attributes

Automatic typecasting to JavaScript native objects

Clean & Linted JavaScript source

Unit tests included

Usage

Install:

npm install shortcode-parser

Install from git Repository:

git clone https://github.com/derdesign/shortcode-parser.git

Running tests:

make test

Require the library:

var shortcode = require ( 'shortcode-parser' );

Adding shortcodes:

shortcode.add( 'bold' , function ( buf, opts ) { if (opts.upper) buf = buf.toUpperCase(); return '<strong>' + buf + '</strong>' ; });

Parsing shortcodes:

var str = "This is [bold upper=true]Bold Text[/bold]!!!" ; var out = shortcode.parse(out);

Parsing shortcodes with context:

var str = "[markdown gfm tables breaks sanitize]## Hello World[/markdown]" ; var out = shortcode.parse(str, { charcodes : function ( buf, opts ) { return marked(buf, opts); } });

API

Adds a handler to the shortcode name . The handler receives (str, params, data) . When using an enclosing shortcode, str will contain the wrapped content (empty string if it's a self closing shortcode).

The params object contains the parameters for to the shortcode. The data object is passed by shortcode.parse() if provided.

Removes a shortcode handler.

Performs shortcode replacements on str . If context is specified, its methods will be used as shortcode handlers instead of the registered ones. The data parameter is optional and will be passed to all shortcode handlers.

Same as shortcode.parse but with the second and third parameters swapped. Added for convenience and readability.

License