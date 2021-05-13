Generate and translate standard UUIDs into shorter - or just different - formats and back.
consistentLength: false when instantiating a translator. This is consistent with previous versions.
const short = require('short-uuid');
// Quick start with flickrBase58 format
short.generate(); // 73WakrfVbNJBaAmhQtEeDv
short-uuid starts with RFC4122 v4-compliant UUIDs and translates them into other, usually shorter formats. It also provides translators to convert back and forth from RFC compliant UUIDs to the shorter formats.
As of 4.0.0, formats return consistent-length values unless specifically requested.
This is done by padding the start with the first (
[0]) character in the alphabet.
Previous versions can translate padded formats back to UUID.
const short = require('short-uuid');
const translator = short(); // Defaults to flickrBase58
const decimalTranslator = short("0123456789"); // Provide a specific alphabet for translation
const cookieTranslator = short(short.constants.cookieBase90); // Use a constant for translation
// Generate a shortened v4 UUID
translator.new(); // mhvXdrZT4jP5T8vBxuvm75
translator.generate(); // An alias for new.
// Translate UUIDs to and from the shortened format
translator.toUUID(shortId); // a44521d0-0fb8-4ade-8002-3385545c3318
translator.fromUUID(regularUUID); // mhvXdrZT4jP5T8vBxuvm75
// Generate plain UUIDs
// - From the library without creating a translator
short.uuid(); // fd5c084c-ff7c-4651-9a52-37096242d81c
// - Each translator provides the uuid.v4() function, too
translator.uuid(); // 3023b0f5-ec55-4e75-9cd8-104700698052
// See the alphabet used by a translator
translator.alphabet;
// The maximum length a translated uuid will be with its alphabet.
translator.maxLength;
// View the constants
short.constants.flickrBase58; // Avoids similar characters (0/O, 1/I/l, etc.)
short.constants.cookieBase90; // Safe for HTTP cookies values for smaller IDs.
short-uuid 4.0.0 adds support for options when creating a translator. This will support additional configuration in the future.
const short = require('short-uuid');
// By default shortened values are now padded for consistent length.
// If you want to produce variable lengths, like in 3.1.1
const translator = short(short.constants.flickrBase58, {
consistentLength: false,
});
// Generate a shortened v4 UUID
translator.new(); // mhvXdrZT4jP5T8vBxuvm75
consistentLength - Controls padding on shortened values. Default is
true.
short-uuid 4.0.0 and later is confirmed to work on Node 8.x and later.
short-uuid 3.1.1 and lower is confirmed to work on Node 0.10.x and later, and browsers with a precompiled library proposed by voronianski.
short-uuid provides RFC4122 v4-compliant UUIDs,
thanks to
uuid.
TypeScript definitions are included, thanks to alexturek.
4.1.0 adds a maxLength value to translators for reference 4.0.3 fixes default generate 4.0.1 adds consistent length translation and throws an error if provided an invalid alphabet. 3.1.1 updated dev dependencies which required dropping Node 4.x build test. Last Browserify distribution version temporarily. 2.3.4 corrects the behavior for UUIDs with uppercase letters. Last version to build on Node 0.x.
Please see Revisions for information on previous versions.