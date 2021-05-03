Tiny (4.6kB minified) no-dependency library for generating random or sequential UUID of any length with exceptionally minuscule probabilies of duplicate IDs.
const uid = new ShortUniqueId({ length: 10 });
uid(); // p0ZoB1FwH6
uid(); // mSjGCTfn8w
uid(); // yt4Xx5nHMB
// ...
For example, using the default dictionary of numbers and letters (lower and upper case):
0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,
a,b,c,d,e,f,g,h,i,j,k,l,m,n,o,p,q,r,s,t,u,v,w,x,y,z,
A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N,O,P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,W,X,Y,Z
To put this into perspective:
You can calculate duplicate/collision probabilities using the included functions:
NOTE: 👆 On these links you will also find explanations for the math used within the functions.
This project is open to updates by its users, I ensure that PRs are relevant to the community. In other words, if you find a bug or want a new feature, please help us by becoming one of the contributors ✌️ ! See the contributing section.
Please consider:
The ability to generate UUIDs that contain a timestamp which can be extracted:
// js/ts
const uid = new ShortUniqueId();
const uidWithTimestamp = uid.stamp(32);
console.log(uidWithTimestamp);
// GDa608f973aRCHLXQYPTbKDbjDeVsSb3
const recoveredTimestamp = uid.parseStamp(uidWithTimestamp);
console.log(recoveredTimestamp);
// 2021-05-03T06:24:58.000Z
# cli
$ suid -s -l 42
lW611f30a2ky4276g3l8N7nBHI5AQ5rCiwYzU47HP2
$ suid -p lW611f30a2ky4276g3l8N7nBHI5AQ5rCiwYzU47HP2
2021-08-20T04:33:38.000Z
Default dictionaries (generated on the spot to reduce memory footprint and avoid dictionary injection vulnerabilities):
new ShortUniqueId())
// instantiate using one of the default dictionary strings
const uid = new ShortUniqueId({
dictionary: 'hex', // the default
});
console.log(uid.dict.join());
// 0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,a,b,c,d,e,f
// or change the dictionary after instantiation
uid.setDictionary('alpha_upper');
console.log(uid.dict.join());
// A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N,O,P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,W,X,Y,Z
$ npm install -g short-unique-id
$ suid -h
# Usage:
# node short-unique-id [OPTION]
# Options:
# -l, --length=ARG character length of the uid to generate.
# -s, --stamp include timestamp in uid (must be used with --length (-l) of 10 or more).
# -p, --parse=ARG extract timestamp from stamped uid (ARG).
# -d, --dictionaryJson=ARG json file with dictionary array.
# -h, --help display this help
Add to your project:
// Deno (web module) Import
import ShortUniqueId from 'https://esm.sh/short-unique-id';
// ES6 / TypeScript Import
import ShortUniqueId from 'short-unique-id';
// Node.js require
const ShortUniqueId = require('short-unique-id');
Instantiate and use:
//Instantiate
const uid = new ShortUniqueId();
// Random UUID
console.log(uid());
// Sequential UUID
console.log(uid.seq());
<!-- Add source (minified 4.6kB) -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/short-unique-id@latest/dist/short-unique-id.min.js"></script>
<!-- Usage -->
<script>
// Instantiate
var uid = new ShortUniqueId();
// Random UUID
document.write(uid());
// Sequential UUID
document.write(uid.seq());
</script>
Options can be passed when instantiating
uid:
const options = { ... };
const uid = new ShortUniqueId(options);
For more information take a look at the docs.
You can find the docs and online generator at:
This largely depends on the given dictionary and the selected UUID length.
Out of the box this library provides a shuffled dictionary of digits from 0 to 9, as well as the alphabet from a to z both in UPPER and lower case, with a default UUID length of 6. That gives you a total of 56,800,235,584 possible UUIDs.
So, given the previous values, the probability of generating a duplicate in 1,000,000 rounds is ~0.00000002, or about 1 in 50,000,000.
If you change the dictionary and/or the UUID length then we have provided
the function
collisionProbability() function to calculate the probability
of hitting a duplicate in a given number of rounds (a collision) and the
function
uniqueness() which provides a score (from 0 to 1) to rate the
"quality" of the combination of given dictionary and UUID length (the closer
to 1, higher the uniqueness and thus better the quality).
To find out more about the math behind these functions please refer to the API Reference.
This repo and npm package started as a straight up manual transpilation to ES6 of the short-uid npm package by Ankit Kuwadekar.
Since this package is now reporting 12k+ npm weekly downloads and 100k+ weekly cdn hits, we've gone ahead and re-written the whole of it in TypeScript and made sure to package dist modules compatible with Deno, Node.js and all major Browsers.
Clone this repo:
# SSH
git clone git@github.com:jeanlescure/short-unique-id.git
# HTTPS
git clone https://github.com/jeanlescure/short-unique-id.git
Tests run using:
pnpm test
In order to publish the latest changes you must build the distribution files:
pnpm build
Then commit all changes and run the release script:
pnpm release
Yes, thank you! This plugin is community-driven, most of its features are from different authors.
Please update the docs and tests and add your name to the
package.json file.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Copyright (c) 2018-2021 Short Unique ID Contributors.
Licensed under the Apache License 2.0.