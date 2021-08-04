Short and Sweet, Accessible Character Counter

Tested with VoiceOver (Safari 11) & NVDA (FF 60)

Tells user the amount of space left when the field is focussed

Updates the user periodically while typing

Play around with the demo:

https://codepen.io/rikschennink/pen/LmoJYY

View a video of Short and Sweet with VoiceOver:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NDCEvHHaCY (sound is off)

Features

No dependencies

Easy setup

Accessible

Installation

Install from npm:

npm install short -and-sweet --save

Or download dist/short-and-sweet.min.js and include the script on your page like shown below.

Usage

Run short-and-sweet like shown below and pass an element reference or a querySelector. For best performance include the script just before the closing </body> element.

< textarea maxlength = "200" > </ textarea > < script src = "short-and-sweet.min.js" > </ script > < script > shortAndSweet( 'textarea' , { counterClassName: 'my-short-and-sweet-counter' , }); </ script >

The following options are available to pass to the shortAndSweet method.

Option Default Description counterClassName 'short-and-sweet-counter' The classname of the counter element counterLabel '{remaining} characters left' The text shown in the counter element, placeholders available are {remaining} , {maxlength} , {length} assistDelay 2000 The time in milliseconds the assist waits before updating the user with the screenreader user with the current count append (el, counter) => { el.parentNode.appendChild(counter); } The method used to append the element to the DOM

Tested

Modern browsers

VoiceOver + Safari

NVDA + Firefox

IE 10+

Versioning

Versioning follows Semver.

License

MIT