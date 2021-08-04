openbase logo
sas

short-and-sweet

by Rik
1.0.4 (see all)

📟 Accessible character counter for input elements

Overview

Readme

Short and Sweet, Accessible Character Counter

License: MIT npm version

Tested with VoiceOver (Safari 11) & NVDA (FF 60)

  • Tells user the amount of space left when the field is focussed
  • Updates the user periodically while typing

Play around with the demo:

https://codepen.io/rikschennink/pen/LmoJYY

View a video of Short and Sweet with VoiceOver:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NDCEvHHaCY (sound is off)

Features

  • No dependencies
  • Easy setup
  • Accessible

Installation

Install from npm:

npm install short-and-sweet --save

Or download dist/short-and-sweet.min.js and include the script on your page like shown below.

Usage

Run short-and-sweet like shown below and pass an element reference or a querySelector. For best performance include the script just before the closing </body> element.

<textarea maxlength="200"></textarea>

<script src="short-and-sweet.min.js"></script>
<script>
    shortAndSweet('textarea', {
        counterClassName: 'my-short-and-sweet-counter',
    });
</script>

The following options are available to pass to the shortAndSweet method.

OptionDefaultDescription
counterClassName'short-and-sweet-counter'The classname of the counter element
counterLabel'{remaining} characters left'The text shown in the counter element, placeholders available are {remaining}, {maxlength}, {length}
assistDelay2000The time in milliseconds the assist waits before updating the user with the screenreader user with the current count
append(el, counter) => { el.parentNode.appendChild(counter); }The method used to append the element to the DOM

Tested

  • Modern browsers
  • VoiceOver + Safari
  • NVDA + Firefox
  • IE 10+

Versioning

Versioning follows Semver.

License

MIT

