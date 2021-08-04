Tested with VoiceOver (Safari 11) & NVDA (FF 60)
Play around with the demo:
https://codepen.io/rikschennink/pen/LmoJYY
View a video of Short and Sweet with VoiceOver:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NDCEvHHaCY (sound is off)
Install from npm:
npm install short-and-sweet --save
Or download
dist/short-and-sweet.min.js and include the script on your page like shown below.
Run short-and-sweet like shown below and pass an element reference or a querySelector. For best performance include the script just before the closing
</body> element.
<textarea maxlength="200"></textarea>
<script src="short-and-sweet.min.js"></script>
<script>
shortAndSweet('textarea', {
counterClassName: 'my-short-and-sweet-counter',
});
</script>
The following options are available to pass to the
shortAndSweet method.
|Option
|Default
|Description
counterClassName
'short-and-sweet-counter'
|The classname of the counter element
counterLabel
'{remaining} characters left'
|The text shown in the counter element, placeholders available are
{remaining},
{maxlength},
{length}
assistDelay
2000
|The time in milliseconds the assist waits before updating the user with the screenreader user with the current count
append
(el, counter) => { el.parentNode.appendChild(counter); }
|The method used to append the element to the DOM
Versioning follows Semver.
MIT