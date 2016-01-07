short

Node.js URL Shortener backed by Mongoose.js

No Callbacks, just Promises!

Installation

$ npm install short

Basic API Usage

Generates a Shortened URL Doc, then retrieves it for demo:

var shortURLPromise , short = require ( '../lib/short' ); short.connect( 'mongodb://localhost/short' ); short.connection.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { throw new Error (error); }); var shortURLPromise = short.generate({ URL : 'http://nodejs.org/' }); shortURLPromise.then( function ( mongodbDoc ) { console .log( '>> created short URL:' ); console .log(mongodbDoc); console .log( '>> retrieving short URL: %s' , mongodbDoc.hash); short.retrieve(mongodbDoc.hash).then( function ( result ) { console .log( '>> retrieve result:' ); console .log(result); process.exit( 0 ); }, function ( error ) { if (error) { throw new Error (error); } }); }, function ( error ) { if (error) { throw new Error (error); } });

Listing all Shortened URLs in DB:

var listURLsPromise , short = require ( '../lib/short' ); short.connect( 'mongodb://localhost/short' ); short.connection.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { throw new Error (error); }); listURLsPromise = short.list(); listURLsPromise.then( function ( URLsDocument ) { console .log( '>> listing (%d) Shortened URLS:' , URLsDocument.length); console .log(URLsDocument); process.exit( 0 ); }, function ( error ) { if (error) { throw new Error (error); } });

Updating the URL or the data fields of an existing Short URL hash

var updatePromise = short.update(hash, updateData);

Here's some working code. hash is assumed to be given

var updatePromise = short.update(hash,{ URL : 'http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvsgGtivCgs' , data : { 'type' : 'movie-trailer' , 'movie' : 'Back To The Future' } }); updatePromise.then( function ( ShortURLObject ) { console .log( 'New URL:' , ShortURLObject.URL, '

New data:' , ShortURLObject.data); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Error' , error); });

Contribute

Fork Clone forked repository Add some sweet code Tests still passing? Run tests with npm test Add a test if adding a feature Pull Request Instant Karma!

License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2011-2013, Edward Hotchkiss.