Shopify JavaScript Buy SDK

Note: For help with migrating from v0 of JS Buy SDK to v1 check out the Migration Guide.

The JS Buy SDK is a lightweight library that allows you to build ecommerce into any website. It's based on Shopify's Storefront API and provides the ability to retrieve products and collections from your shop, add products to a cart, and checkout.

Changelog

View our Changelog for details about our releases.

Table Of Contents

Installation

With Yarn:

$ yarn add shopify-buy

With NPM:

$ npm install shopify-buy

CDN:

There is a minified UMD build of the latest release available via CDN (see the Changelog for details about the latest release):

< script src = "http://sdks.shopifycdn.com/js-buy-sdk/v2/latest/index.umd.min.js" > </ script >

If you don't want to use the latest version, you can use a specific older release version:

< script src = "https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/js-buy-sdk/1.11.0/index.umd.min.js" > </ script >

You can also fetch the unoptimized release for a version (2.0.1 and above). This will be larger than the optimized version, as it will contain all fields that are available in the Storefront API:

< script src = "https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/js-buy-sdk/2.0.1/index.unoptimized.umd.min.js" > </ script >

Builds

The JS Buy SDK has four build versions: ES, CommonJS, AMD, and UMD.

ES, CommonJS:

import Client from 'shopify-buy' ;

AMD:

import Client from 'shopify-buy/index.amd' ;

UMD:

import Client from 'shopify-buy/index.umd' ;

UMD Unoptimized: This will be larger than the optimized version, as it will contain all fields that are available in the Storefront API. This should only be used when you need to add custom queries to supplement the JS Buy SDK queries.

import Client from 'shopify-buy/index.unoptimized.umd' ;

Examples

Initializing the Client

If your store supports multiple languages, Storefront API can return translated resource types and fields. Learn more about translating content.

import Client from 'shopify-buy' ; const client = Client.buildClient({ domain : 'your-shop-name.myshopify.com' , storefrontAccessToken : 'your-storefront-access-token' }); const clientWithTranslatedContent = Client.buildClient({ domain : 'your-shop-name.myshopify.com' , storefrontAccessToken : 'your-storefront-access-token' , language : 'ja-JP' });

Fetching Products

client.product.fetchAll().then( ( products ) => { console .log(products); }); const productId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=' ; client.product.fetch(productId).then( ( product ) => { console .log(product); }); const handle = 'product-handle' ; client.product.fetchByHandle(handle).then( ( product ) => { console .log(product); });

Fetching Collections

client.collection.fetchAllWithProducts().then( ( collections ) => { console .log(collections); console .log(collections[ 0 ].products); }); const collectionId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Db2xsZWN0aW9uLzM2OTMxMjU4NA==' ; client.collection.fetchWithProducts(collectionId, { productsFirst : 10 }).then( ( collection ) => { console .log(collection); console .log(collection.products); });

Creating a Checkout

client.checkout.create().then( ( checkout ) => { console .log(checkout); });

Updating checkout attributes

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9DaGVja291dC9kMTZmM2EzMDM4Yjc4N=' ; const input = { customAttributes : [{ key : "MyKey" , value : "MyValue" }]}; client.checkout.updateAttributes(checkoutId, input).then( ( checkout ) => { });

Adding Line Items

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI=' ; const lineItemsToAdd = [ { variantId : 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0VmFyaWFudC8yOTEwNjAyMjc5Mg==' , quantity : 5 , customAttributes : [{ key : "MyKey" , value : "MyValue" }] } ]; client.checkout.addLineItems(checkoutId, lineItemsToAdd).then( ( checkout ) => { console .log(checkout.lineItems); });

Updating Line Items

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI=' ; const lineItemsToUpdate = [ { id : 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=' , quantity : 2 } ]; client.checkout.updateLineItems(checkoutId, lineItemsToUpdate).then( ( checkout ) => { console .log(checkout.lineItems); });

Removing Line Items

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI=' ; const lineItemIdsToRemove = [ 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=' ]; client.checkout.removeLineItems(checkoutId, lineItemIdsToRemove).then( ( checkout ) => { console .log(checkout.lineItems); });

Fetching a Checkout

const checkoutId = '2U4NWNkYzI4ZWEyOTdlOD9rZXk9MDVjMzY3Zjk3YWM0YWJjNGRhMTkwMDgwYTUzOGJmYmI=' client.checkout.fetch(checkoutId).then( ( checkout ) => { console .log(checkout); });

Adding a Discount

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI=' ; const discountCode = 'best-discount-ever' ; client.checkout.addDiscount(checkoutId, discountCode).then( checkout => { console .log(checkout); });

Removing a Discount

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI=' ; client.checkout.removeDiscount(checkoutId).then( checkout => { console .log(checkout); });

Updating a Shipping Address

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI=' ; const shippingAddress = { address1 : 'Chestnut Street 92' , address2 : 'Apartment 2' , city : 'Louisville' , company : null , country : 'United States' , firstName : 'Bob' , lastName : 'Norman' , phone : '555-625-1199' , province : 'Kentucky' , zip : '40202' }; client.checkout.updateShippingAddress(checkoutId, shippingAddress).then( checkout => { });

Completing a checkout

The simplest way to complete a checkout is to use the webUrl property that is returned when creating a checkout. This URL redirects the customer to Shopify's online checkout to complete the purchase.

Expanding the SDK

Not all fields that are available on the Storefront API are exposed through the SDK. If you use the unoptimized version of the SDK, you can easily build your own queries. In order to do this, use the UMD Unoptimized build.

Initializing the Client

import Client from 'shopify-buy/index.unoptimized.umd' ; const client = Client.buildClient({ domain : 'your-shop-name.myshopify.com' , storefrontAccessToken : 'your-storefront-access-token' });

Fetching Products

const productsQuery = client.graphQLClient.query( ( root ) => { root.addConnection( 'products' , { args : { first : 10 }}, (product) => { product.add( 'title' ); product.add( 'tags' ); }); }); client.graphQLClient.send(productsQuery).then( ( {model, data} ) => { console .log(model); });

Example Apps

For more complete examples of using JS Buy SDK, check out our storefront-api-examples project. There are JS Buy SDK specific example apps in Node, Ember, and React. You can use these examples as a guideline for creating your own custom storefront.

Documentation

Contributing

For help on setting up the repo locally, building, testing, and contributing please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

Code of Conduct

All developers who wish to contribute through code or issues, take a look at the CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.