Note: For help with migrating from v0 of JS Buy SDK to v1 check out the Migration Guide.
The JS Buy SDK is a lightweight library that allows you to build ecommerce into any website. It's based on Shopify's Storefront API and provides the ability to retrieve products and collections from your shop, add products to a cart, and checkout.
Full API docs are available here.
View our Changelog for details about our releases.
With Yarn:
$ yarn add shopify-buy
With NPM:
$ npm install shopify-buy
CDN:
There is a minified UMD build of the latest release available via CDN (see the Changelog for details about the latest release):
<script src="http://sdks.shopifycdn.com/js-buy-sdk/v2/latest/index.umd.min.js"></script>
If you don't want to use the latest version, you can use a specific older release version:
<script src="https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/js-buy-sdk/1.11.0/index.umd.min.js"></script>
You can also fetch the unoptimized release for a version (2.0.1 and above). This will be larger than the optimized version, as it will contain all fields that are available in the Storefront API:
<script src="https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/js-buy-sdk/2.0.1/index.unoptimized.umd.min.js"></script>
The JS Buy SDK has four build versions: ES, CommonJS, AMD, and UMD.
ES, CommonJS:
import Client from 'shopify-buy';
AMD:
import Client from 'shopify-buy/index.amd';
UMD:
import Client from 'shopify-buy/index.umd';
UMD Unoptimized: This will be larger than the optimized version, as it will contain all fields that are available in the Storefront API. This should only be used when you need to add custom queries to supplement the JS Buy SDK queries.
import Client from 'shopify-buy/index.unoptimized.umd';
If your store supports multiple languages, Storefront API can return translated resource types and fields. Learn more about translating content.
import Client from 'shopify-buy';
// Initializing a client to return content in the store's primary language
const client = Client.buildClient({
domain: 'your-shop-name.myshopify.com',
storefrontAccessToken: 'your-storefront-access-token'
});
// Initializing a client to return translated content
const clientWithTranslatedContent = Client.buildClient({
domain: 'your-shop-name.myshopify.com',
storefrontAccessToken: 'your-storefront-access-token',
language: 'ja-JP'
});
// Fetch all products in your shop
client.product.fetchAll().then((products) => {
// Do something with the products
console.log(products);
});
// Fetch a single product by ID
const productId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=';
client.product.fetch(productId).then((product) => {
// Do something with the product
console.log(product);
});
// Fetch a single product by Handle
const handle = 'product-handle';
client.product.fetchByHandle(handle).then((product) => {
// Do something with the product
console.log(product);
});
// Fetch all collections, including their products
client.collection.fetchAllWithProducts().then((collections) => {
// Do something with the collections
console.log(collections);
console.log(collections[0].products);
});
// Fetch a single collection by ID, including its products
const collectionId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Db2xsZWN0aW9uLzM2OTMxMjU4NA==';
// Set a parameter for first x products, defaults to 20 if you don't provide a param
client.collection.fetchWithProducts(collectionId, {productsFirst: 10}).then((collection) => {
// Do something with the collection
console.log(collection);
console.log(collection.products);
});
// Create an empty checkout
client.checkout.create().then((checkout) => {
// Do something with the checkout
console.log(checkout);
});
const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9DaGVja291dC9kMTZmM2EzMDM4Yjc4N=';
const input = {customAttributes: [{key: "MyKey", value: "MyValue"}]};
client.checkout.updateAttributes(checkoutId, input).then((checkout) => {
// Do something with the updated checkout
});
const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
const lineItemsToAdd = [
{
variantId: 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0VmFyaWFudC8yOTEwNjAyMjc5Mg==',
quantity: 5,
customAttributes: [{key: "MyKey", value: "MyValue"}]
}
];
// Add an item to the checkout
client.checkout.addLineItems(checkoutId, lineItemsToAdd).then((checkout) => {
// Do something with the updated checkout
console.log(checkout.lineItems); // Array with one additional line item
});
const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
const lineItemsToUpdate = [
{id: 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=', quantity: 2}
];
// Update the line item on the checkout (change the quantity or variant)
client.checkout.updateLineItems(checkoutId, lineItemsToUpdate).then((checkout) => {
// Do something with the updated checkout
console.log(checkout.lineItems); // Quantity of line item 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=' updated to 2
});
const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
const lineItemIdsToRemove = [
'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ='
];
// Remove an item from the checkout
client.checkout.removeLineItems(checkoutId, lineItemIdsToRemove).then((checkout) => {
// Do something with the updated checkout
console.log(checkout.lineItems); // Checkout with line item 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=' removed
});
const checkoutId = '2U4NWNkYzI4ZWEyOTdlOD9rZXk9MDVjMzY3Zjk3YWM0YWJjNGRhMTkwMDgwYTUzOGJmYmI='
client.checkout.fetch(checkoutId).then((checkout) => {
// Do something with the checkout
console.log(checkout);
});
const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
const discountCode = 'best-discount-ever';
// Add a discount code to the checkout
client.checkout.addDiscount(checkoutId, discountCode).then(checkout => {
// Do something with the updated checkout
console.log(checkout);
});
const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
// Removes the applied discount from an existing checkout.
client.checkout.removeDiscount(checkoutId).then(checkout => {
// Do something with the updated checkout
console.log(checkout);
});
const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
const shippingAddress = {
address1: 'Chestnut Street 92',
address2: 'Apartment 2',
city: 'Louisville',
company: null,
country: 'United States',
firstName: 'Bob',
lastName: 'Norman',
phone: '555-625-1199',
province: 'Kentucky',
zip: '40202'
};
// Update the shipping address for an existing checkout.
client.checkout.updateShippingAddress(checkoutId, shippingAddress).then(checkout => {
// Do something with the updated checkout
});
The simplest way to complete a checkout is to use the webUrl property that is returned when creating a checkout. This URL redirects the customer to Shopify's online checkout to complete the purchase.
Not all fields that are available on the Storefront API are exposed through the SDK. If you use the unoptimized version of the SDK, you can easily build your own queries. In order to do this, use the UMD Unoptimized build.
// fetch the large, unoptimized version of the SDK
import Client from 'shopify-buy/index.unoptimized.umd';
const client = Client.buildClient({
domain: 'your-shop-name.myshopify.com',
storefrontAccessToken: 'your-storefront-access-token'
});
// Build a custom products query using the unoptimized version of the SDK
const productsQuery = client.graphQLClient.query((root) => {
root.addConnection('products', {args: {first: 10}}, (product) => {
product.add('title');
product.add('tags');// Add fields to be returned
});
});
// Call the send method with the custom products query
client.graphQLClient.send(productsQuery).then(({model, data}) => {
// Do something with the products
console.log(model);
});
For more complete examples of using JS Buy SDK, check out our storefront-api-examples project. There are JS Buy SDK specific example apps in Node, Ember, and React. You can use these examples as a guideline for creating your own custom storefront.
For help on setting up the repo locally, building, testing, and contributing please see CONTRIBUTING.md.
All developers who wish to contribute through code or issues, take a look at the CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.