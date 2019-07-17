OAuth2 Module for Shopify API

Install

npm install -S shopify-node-api

Configure Public App

Public apps are apps intended to appear in the Shopify App Store and require OAuth2 to access shop data.

var shopifyAPI = require ( 'shopify-node-api' ); var Shopify = new shopifyAPI({ shop : 'MYSHOP' , shopify_api_key : '' , shopify_shared_secret : '' , shopify_scope : 'write_products' , redirect_uri : 'http://localhost:3000/finish_auth' , nonce : '' });

Configure Private App

Private apps are created for a single shop and do not appear in the shopify app store. More info here.

var shopifyAPI = require ( 'shopify-node-api' ); var Shopify = new shopifyAPI({ shop : 'MYSHOP' , shopify_api_key : '' , access_token : '' });

Note: If you are building a private Shopify app, then you don't need to go through the OAuth authentication process. You can skip ahead to the Making Requests section.

If no config object is passed into the module upon initialization, an error will be thrown!

var Shopify = new shopifyAPI();

will throw an error like:

> Error : ShopifyAPI module expects a config object > Please see documentation at: https:

Usage

var auth_url = Shopify.buildAuthURL(); res.redirect(auth_url);

Exchanging the temporary token for a permanent one

After the user visits the authenticaion url they will be redirected to the location you specified in the configuration redirect_url parameter.

Shopify will send along some query parameters including: code (your temporary token), signature, shop, state and timestamp. This module will verify the authenticity of the request from shopify as outlined here in the Shopify OAuth Docs

app.get( '/finish_auth' , function ( req, res ) { var Shopify = new shopifyAPI(config), query_params = req.query; Shopify.exchange_temporary_token(query_params, function ( err, data ) { }); });

Once you have initially received your access token you can instantiate a new instance at a later date like so:

var Shopify = new shopifyAPI({ shop : 'MYSHOP' , shopify_api_key : '' , shopify_shared_secret : '' , access_token : 'token' , });

Making requests

This module supports GET, POST, PUT and DELETE rest verbs. Each request will return any errors, the data in JSON formation and any headers returned by the request.

An important header to take note of is 'http_x_shopify_shop_api_call_limit'. This will let you know if you are getting close to reaching Shopify's API call limit.

API limits

function callback ( err, data, headers ) { var api_limit = headers[ 'http_x_shopify_shop_api_call_limit' ]; console .log( api_limit ); }

GET

Shopify.get( '/admin/products.json' , query_data, function ( err, data, headers ) { console .log(data); console .log(headers); });

The argument query_data is optional. If included it will be converted to a querystring and appended to the uri.

POST

var post_data = { "product" : { "title" : "Burton Custom Freestlye 151" , "body_html" : "<strong>Good snowboard!</strong>" , "vendor" : "Burton" , "product_type" : "Snowboard" , "variants" : [ { "option1" : "First" , "price" : "10.00" , "sku" : 123 }, { "option1" : "Second" , "price" : "20.00" , "sku" : "123" } ] } } Shopify.post( '/admin/products.json' , post_data, function ( err, data, headers ) { console .log(data); });

PUT

var put_data = { "product" : { "body_html" : "<strong>Updated!</strong>" } } Shopify.put( '/admin/products/1234567.json' , put_data, function ( err, data, headers ) { console .log(data); });

DELETE

Shopify.delete( '/admin/products/1234567.json' , function ( err, data, headers ) { console .log(data); });

Errors

Every response from Shopify's API is parsed and checked if it looks like an error. Three keys are used to determine an error response: 'error_description', 'error', and 'errors'. If any of these keys are found in the response, an error object will be made with the first found key's value as the error message and the response's status code as the error's code. This error object will be passed as the first parameter in the callback, along with the response JSON and response headers.

If an error occurs while making a request, the callback will be passed an error object provided from https as the only parameter.

OPTIONS

Verbose Mode

By default, shopify-node-api will automatically console.log all headers and responses. To suppress these messages, simply set verbose to false.

var config = { ... verbose: false }

Additional Verbose Options

If only a particular message type(s) is desired it may be specifically requested to override the standard verbose console logging.

Available logging options:

* verbose _status * verbose_ headers * verbose _api_ limit * verbose _body

var config = { ... verbose_headers: true , verbose_api_limit : true }

The above config results in only messages beginning as type HEADER: and API_LIMIT: to be logged.

This is a more ideal use case for a production server, where excessive body content logging may obstruct developers from isolating meaningful server data.

Verify Shopify Request

Note: This module has been updated to use HMAC parameter instead of the deprecated "signature".

From the shopify docs:

"Every request or redirect from Shopify to the client server includes a signature and hmac parameters that can be used to ensure that it came from Shopify. The signature attribute is deprecated due to vulnerabilities in how the signature is generated."

The module utilizes the is_valid_signature function to verify that requests coming from shopify are authentic. You can use this method in your code to verify requests from Shopify. Here is an example of its use in the this module:

ShopifyAPI.prototype.exchange_temporary_token = function ( query_params, callback ) { if (!self.is_valid_signature(query_params)) { return callback( new Error ( "Signature is not authentic!" )); } }

You can call it from an initialized Shopify object like so

Shopify.is_valid_signature(query_params);

To verify a Shopify signature that does not contain a state parameter, just pass true as the second argument of is_valid_signature :

Shopify.is_valid_signature(query_params, true );

This is required when checking a non-authorization query string, for example the query string passed when the app is clicked in the user's app store

API Call Limit Options

By default, shopify-node-api will automatically wait if you approach Shopify's API call limit. The default setting for backoff delay time is 1 second if you reach 35 out of 40 calls. If you hit the limit, Shopify will return a 429 error, and by default, this module will have a rate limit delay time of 10 seconds. You can modify these options using the following parameters:

var config = { rate_limit_delay : 10000 , backoff : 35 , backoff_delay : 1000 }

Alternatively if you are working on a Shopify Plus or Gold project or if you get increased API limits from your Shopify rep you can use 'backoff_level' to specify at what fraction of bucket capacity your app should start backing off.

var config = { rate_limit_delay : 10000 , backoff_level : 0.85 , backoff_delay : 1000 }

Become a Shopify App Developer

Join the Shopify Partner Program

Testing

npm install npm test

Contributing

Shopify has been kind enough to list this module on their Official Documentation. As such it is important that this module remain as bug free and up to date as possible in order to make the experience with node.js/Shopify as seamless as possible.

I will continue to make updates as often as possible but we are more than happy to review any feature requests and will be accepting pull requests as well.