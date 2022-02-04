openbase logo
shopify-buy

by Shopify
2.13.0

The JS Buy SDK is a lightweight library that allows you to build ecommerce into any website. It is based on Shopify's API and provides the ability to retrieve products and collections from your shop, add products to a cart, and checkout.

Overview

24.4K

806

12d ago

61

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

Yes?

Readme

Shopify JavaScript Buy SDK

Build

Note: For help with migrating from v0 of JS Buy SDK to v1 check out the Migration Guide.

The JS Buy SDK is a lightweight library that allows you to build ecommerce into any website. It's based on Shopify's Storefront API and provides the ability to retrieve products and collections from your shop, add products to a cart, and checkout.

Full API docs are available here.

Changelog

View our Changelog for details about our releases.

Table Of Contents

Installation

With Yarn:

$ yarn add shopify-buy

With NPM:

$ npm install shopify-buy

CDN:

There is a minified UMD build of the latest release available via CDN (see the Changelog for details about the latest release):

<script src="http://sdks.shopifycdn.com/js-buy-sdk/v2/latest/index.umd.min.js"></script>

If you don't want to use the latest version, you can use a specific older release version:

<script src="https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/js-buy-sdk/1.11.0/index.umd.min.js"></script>

You can also fetch the unoptimized release for a version (2.0.1 and above). This will be larger than the optimized version, as it will contain all fields that are available in the Storefront API:

<script src="https://sdks.shopifycdn.com/js-buy-sdk/2.0.1/index.unoptimized.umd.min.js"></script>

Builds

The JS Buy SDK has four build versions: ES, CommonJS, AMD, and UMD.

ES, CommonJS:

import Client from 'shopify-buy';

AMD:

import Client from 'shopify-buy/index.amd';

UMD:

import Client from 'shopify-buy/index.umd';

UMD Unoptimized: This will be larger than the optimized version, as it will contain all fields that are available in the Storefront API. This should only be used when you need to add custom queries to supplement the JS Buy SDK queries.

import Client from 'shopify-buy/index.unoptimized.umd';

Examples

Initializing the Client

If your store supports multiple languages, Storefront API can return translated resource types and fields. Learn more about translating content.

import Client from 'shopify-buy';

// Initializing a client to return content in the store's primary language
const client = Client.buildClient({
  domain: 'your-shop-name.myshopify.com',
  storefrontAccessToken: 'your-storefront-access-token'
});

// Initializing a client to return translated content
const clientWithTranslatedContent = Client.buildClient({
  domain: 'your-shop-name.myshopify.com',
  storefrontAccessToken: 'your-storefront-access-token',
  language: 'ja-JP'
});

Fetching Products

// Fetch all products in your shop
client.product.fetchAll().then((products) => {
  // Do something with the products
  console.log(products);
});

// Fetch a single product by ID
const productId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=';

client.product.fetch(productId).then((product) => {
  // Do something with the product
  console.log(product);
});

// Fetch a single product by Handle
const handle = 'product-handle';

client.product.fetchByHandle(handle).then((product) => {
  // Do something with the product
  console.log(product);
});

Fetching Collections

// Fetch all collections, including their products
client.collection.fetchAllWithProducts().then((collections) => {
  // Do something with the collections
  console.log(collections);
  console.log(collections[0].products);
});

// Fetch a single collection by ID, including its products
const collectionId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Db2xsZWN0aW9uLzM2OTMxMjU4NA==';
// Set a parameter for first x products, defaults to 20 if you don't provide a param

client.collection.fetchWithProducts(collectionId, {productsFirst: 10}).then((collection) => {
  // Do something with the collection
  console.log(collection);
  console.log(collection.products);
});

Creating a Checkout

// Create an empty checkout
client.checkout.create().then((checkout) => {
  // Do something with the checkout
  console.log(checkout);
});

Updating checkout attributes

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9DaGVja291dC9kMTZmM2EzMDM4Yjc4N=';
const input = {customAttributes: [{key: "MyKey", value: "MyValue"}]};

client.checkout.updateAttributes(checkoutId, input).then((checkout) => {
  // Do something with the updated checkout
});

Adding Line Items

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
const lineItemsToAdd = [
  {
    variantId: 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0VmFyaWFudC8yOTEwNjAyMjc5Mg==',
    quantity: 5,
    customAttributes: [{key: "MyKey", value: "MyValue"}]
  }
];

// Add an item to the checkout
client.checkout.addLineItems(checkoutId, lineItemsToAdd).then((checkout) => {
  // Do something with the updated checkout
  console.log(checkout.lineItems); // Array with one additional line item
});

Updating Line Items

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
const lineItemsToUpdate = [
  {id: 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=', quantity: 2}
];

// Update the line item on the checkout (change the quantity or variant)
client.checkout.updateLineItems(checkoutId, lineItemsToUpdate).then((checkout) => {
  // Do something with the updated checkout
  console.log(checkout.lineItems); // Quantity of line item 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=' updated to 2
});

Removing Line Items

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
const lineItemIdsToRemove = [
  'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ='
];

// Remove an item from the checkout
client.checkout.removeLineItems(checkoutId, lineItemIdsToRemove).then((checkout) => {
  // Do something with the updated checkout
  console.log(checkout.lineItems); // Checkout with line item 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0Lzc4NTc5ODkzODQ=' removed
});

Fetching a Checkout

const checkoutId = '2U4NWNkYzI4ZWEyOTdlOD9rZXk9MDVjMzY3Zjk3YWM0YWJjNGRhMTkwMDgwYTUzOGJmYmI='

client.checkout.fetch(checkoutId).then((checkout) => {
  // Do something with the checkout
  console.log(checkout);
});

Adding a Discount

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout
const discountCode = 'best-discount-ever';

// Add a discount code to the checkout
client.checkout.addDiscount(checkoutId, discountCode).then(checkout => {
  // Do something with the updated checkout
  console.log(checkout);
});

Removing a Discount

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout

// Removes the applied discount from an existing checkout.
client.checkout.removeDiscount(checkoutId).then(checkout => {
  // Do something with the updated checkout
  console.log(checkout);
});

Updating a Shipping Address

const checkoutId = 'Z2lkOi8vc2hvcGlmeS9Qcm9kdWN0SW1hZ2UvMTgyMTc3ODc1OTI='; // ID of an existing checkout

const shippingAddress = {
   address1: 'Chestnut Street 92',
   address2: 'Apartment 2',
   city: 'Louisville',
   company: null,
   country: 'United States',
   firstName: 'Bob',
   lastName: 'Norman',
   phone: '555-625-1199',
   province: 'Kentucky',
   zip: '40202'
 };

// Update the shipping address for an existing checkout.
client.checkout.updateShippingAddress(checkoutId, shippingAddress).then(checkout => {
  // Do something with the updated checkout
});

Completing a checkout

The simplest way to complete a checkout is to use the webUrl property that is returned when creating a checkout. This URL redirects the customer to Shopify's online checkout to complete the purchase.

Expanding the SDK

Not all fields that are available on the Storefront API are exposed through the SDK. If you use the unoptimized version of the SDK, you can easily build your own queries. In order to do this, use the UMD Unoptimized build.

Initializing the Client

// fetch the large, unoptimized version of the SDK
import Client from 'shopify-buy/index.unoptimized.umd';

const client = Client.buildClient({
  domain: 'your-shop-name.myshopify.com',
  storefrontAccessToken: 'your-storefront-access-token'
});

Fetching Products

// Build a custom products query using the unoptimized version of the SDK
const productsQuery = client.graphQLClient.query((root) => {
  root.addConnection('products', {args: {first: 10}}, (product) => {
    product.add('title');
    product.add('tags');// Add fields to be returned
  });
});

// Call the send method with the custom products query
client.graphQLClient.send(productsQuery).then(({model, data}) => {
  // Do something with the products
  console.log(model);
});

Example Apps

For more complete examples of using JS Buy SDK, check out our storefront-api-examples project. There are JS Buy SDK specific example apps in Node, Ember, and React. You can use these examples as a guideline for creating your own custom storefront.

Documentation

Contributing

For help on setting up the repo locally, building, testing, and contributing please see CONTRIBUTING.md.

Code of Conduct

All developers who wish to contribute through code or issues, take a look at the CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

