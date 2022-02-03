openbase logo
Readme

Shopify API Node.js

Version npm Build Status Coverage Status

Shopify API bindings for Node.js.

Installation:

$ npm install --save shopify-api-node

API

This module exports a constructor function which takes an options object.

Shopify(options)

Creates a new Shopify instance.

Arguments

  • options - Required - A plain JavaScript object that contains the configuration options.

Options

  • shopName - Required - A string that specifies the shop name. The shop's "myshopify.com" domain is also accepted.
  • apiKey - Required for private apps - A string that specifies the API key of the app. This option must be used in conjunction with the password option and is mutually exclusive with the accessToken option.
  • password - Required for private apps - A string that specifies the private app password. This option must be used in conjunction with the apiKey option and is mutually exclusive with the accessToken option.
  • accessToken - Required for public apps - A string representing the permanent OAuth 2.0 access token. This option is mutually exclusive with the apiKey and password options. If you are looking for a premade solution to obtain an access token, take a look at the shopify-token module.
  • apiVersion - Optional - A string to specify the Shopify API version to use for requests. Defaults to the oldest supported stable version.
  • autoLimit - Optional - This option allows you to regulate the request rate in order to avoid hitting the rate limit. Requests are limited using the token bucket algorithm. Accepted values are a boolean or a plain JavaScript object. When using an object, the calls property and the interval property specify the refill rate and the bucketSize property the bucket size. For example { calls: 2, interval: 1000, bucketSize: 35 } specifies a limit of 2 requests per second with a burst of 35 requests. When set to true requests are limited as specified in the above example. Defaults to false.
  • parseJson - Optional - The function used to parse JSON. The function is passed a single argument. This option allows the use of a custom JSON parser that might be needed to properly handle long integer IDs. Defaults to JSON.parse().
  • presentmentPrices - Optional - Whether to include the header to pull presentment prices for products. Defaults to false.
  • stringifyJson - Optional - The function used to serialize to JSON. The function is passed a single argument. This option allows the use of a custom JSON serializer that might be needed to properly handle long integer IDs. Defaults to JSON.stringify().
  • timeout - Optional - The number of milliseconds before the request times out. If the request takes longer than timeout, it will be aborted. Defaults to 60000, or 1 minute.

Return value

A Shopify instance.

Exceptions

Throws an Error exception if the required options are missing.

Example

const Shopify = require('shopify-api-node');

const shopify = new Shopify({
  shopName: 'your-shop-name',
  apiKey: 'your-api-key',
  password: 'your-app-password'
});

shopify.callLimits

The callLimits property allows you to monitor the API call limit. The value is an object like this:

{
  remaining: 30,
  current: 10,
  max: 40
}

Values start at undefined and are updated every time a request is made. After every update the callLimits event is emitted with the updated limits as argument.

shopify.on('callLimits', (limits) => console.log(limits));

When using the GraphQL API, a different property is used to track the API call limit: callGraphqlLimits.

Keep in mind that the autoLimit option is ignored while using GraphQL API.

shopify.on('callGraphqlLimits', (limits) => console.log(limits));

Resources

Every resource is accessed via your shopify instance:

const shopify = new Shopify({
  shopName: 'your-shop-name',
  accessToken: 'your-oauth-token'
});

// shopify.<resource_name>.<method_name>

Each method returns a Promise that resolves with the result:

shopify.order
  .list({ limit: 5 })
  .then((orders) => console.log(orders))
  .catch((err) => console.error(err));

The Shopify API requires that you send a valid JSON string in the request body including the name of the resource. For example, the request body to create a country should be:

{
  "country": {
    "code": "FR",
    "tax": 0.25
  }
}

When using shopify-api-node you don't have to specify the full object but only the nested one as the module automatically wraps the provided data. Using the above example this translates to:

shopify.country
  .create({ code: 'FR', tax: 0.25 })
  .then((country) => console.log(country))
  .catch((err) => console.error(err));

Similarly, the Shopify API includes the resource name in the JSON string that is returned in the response body:

{
  "country": {
    "id": 1070231510,
    "name": "France",
    "tax": 0.2,
    "code": "FR",
    "tax_name": "TVA",
    "provinces": []
  }
}

shopify-api-node automatically unwraps the parsed object and returns:

{
  id: 1070231510,
  name: 'France',
  tax: 0.2,
  code: 'FR',
  tax_name: 'TVA',
  provinces: []
}

This behavior is valid for all resources.

Metafields

Shopify allows for adding metafields to various resources. You can use the owner_resource and owner_id properties to work with metafields that belong to a particular resource as shown in the examples below.

Get metafields that belong to a product:

shopify.metafield
  .list({
    metafield: { owner_resource: 'product', owner_id: 632910392 }
  })
  .then(
    (metafields) => console.log(metafields),
    (err) => console.error(err)
  );

Create a new metafield for a product:

shopify.metafield
  .create({
    key: 'warehouse',
    value: 25,
    value_type: 'integer',
    namespace: 'inventory',
    owner_resource: 'product',
    owner_id: 632910392
  })
  .then(
    (metafield) => console.log(metafield),
    (err) => console.error(err)
  );

Pagination

Pagination in API version 2019-07 and above can be done as shown in the following example:

(async () => {
  let params = { limit: 10 };

  do {
    const products = await shopify.product.list(params);

    console.log(products);

    params = products.nextPageParameters;
  } while (params !== undefined);
})().catch(console.error);

Each set of results may have the nextPageParameters and previousPageParameters properties. These properties specify respectively the parameters needed to fetch the next and previous page of results.

This feature is only available on version 2.24.0 and above.

Available resources and methods

  • accessScope
    • list()
  • apiPermission
    • delete()
  • applicationCharge
    • activate(id[, params])
    • create(params)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
  • applicationCredit
    • create(params)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
  • article
    • authors()
    • count(blogId[, params])
    • create(blogId, params)
    • delete(blogId, id)
    • get(blogId, id[, params])
    • list(blogId[, params])
    • tags([blogId][, params])
    • update(blogId, id, params)
  • asset
    • create(themeId, params)
    • delete(themeId, params)
    • get(themeId, params)
    • list(themeId[, params])
    • update(themeId, params)
  • balance
    • list()
    • transactions([params])
  • blog
    • count()
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • update(id, params)
  • cancellationRequest
    • accept(fulfillmentOrderId[, message])
    • create(fulfillmentOrderId[, message])
    • reject(fulfillmentOrderId[, message])
  • carrierService
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id)
    • list()
    • update(id, params)
  • checkout
    • complete(token)
    • count([params])
    • create(params)
    • get(token)
    • list([params])
    • shippingRates(token)
    • update(token, params)
  • collect
    • count([params])
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
  • collection
    • get(id[, params])
    • products(id[, params])
  • collectionListing
    • get(id)
    • list([params])
    • productIds(id[, params])
  • comment
    • approve(id)
    • count([params])
    • create(params)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • notSpam(id)
    • remove(id)
    • restore(id)
    • spam(id)
    • update(id, params)
  • country
    • count()
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • update(id, params)
  • currency
    • list()
  • customCollection
    • count([params])
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • update(id, params)
  • customer
    • accountActivationUrl(id)
    • count([params])
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • orders(id[, params])
    • search(params)
    • sendInvite(id[, params])
    • update(id, params)
  • customerAddress
    • create(customerId, params)
    • default(customerId, id)
    • delete(customerId, id)
    • get(customerId, id)
    • list(customerId[, params])
    • set(customerId, params)
    • update(customerId, id, params)
  • customerSavedSearch
    • count([params])
    • create(params)
    • customers(id[, params])
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • update(id, params)
  • discountCode
    • create(priceRuleId, params)
    • delete(priceRuleId, id)
    • get(priceRuleId, id)
    • list(priceRuleId)
    • lookup(params)
    • update(priceRuleId, id, params)
  • discountCodeCreationJob
    • create(priceRuleId, params)
    • discountCodes(priceRuleId, id)
    • get(priceRuleId, id)
  • dispute
    • get(id)
    • list([params])
  • draftOrder
    • complete(id[, params])
    • count()
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • sendInvoice(id[, params])
    • update(id, params)
  • event
    • count([params])
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
  • fulfillment
    • cancel(orderId, id)
    • complete(orderId, id)
    • count(orderId[, params)
    • create(orderId, params)
    • createV2(params)
    • get(orderId, id[, params])
    • list(orderId[, params])
    • open(orderId, id)
    • update(orderId, id, params)
    • updateTracking(id, params)
  • fulfillmentEvent
    • create(orderId, fulfillmentId, params)
    • delete(orderId, fulfillmentId, id)
    • get(orderId, fulfillmentId, id)
    • list(orderId, fulfillmentId[, params])
    • update(orderId, fulfillmentId, id, params)
  • fulfillmentOrder
    • cancel(id, params)
    • close(id[, message])
    • get(id)
    • list([params])
    • locationsForMove(id)
    • move(id, locationId)
  • fulfillmentRequest
    • accept(fulfillmentOrderId[, message])
    • create(fulfillmentOrderId, params)
    • reject(fulfillmentOrderId[, message])
  • fulfillmentService
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id)
    • list([params])
    • update(id, params)
  • giftCard
    • count([params])
    • create(params)
    • disable(id)
    • get(id)
    • list([params])
    • search(params)
    • update(id, params)
  • giftCardAdjustment
    • create(giftCardId, params)
    • get(giftCardId, id)
    • list(giftCardId)
  • inventoryItem
    • get(id)
    • list(params)
    • update(id, params)
  • inventoryLevel
    • adjust(params)
    • connect(params)
    • delete(params)
    • list(params)
    • set(params)
  • location
    • count
    • get(id)
    • inventoryLevels(id[, params])
    • list()
  • marketingEvent
    • count()
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id)
    • list([params])
    • update(id, params)
    • engagements(id, params)
  • metafield
    • count([params])
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • update(id, params)
  • order
    • cancel(id[, params])
    • close(id)
    • count([params])
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • fulfillmentOrders(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • open(id)
    • update(id, params)
  • orderRisk
    • create(orderId, params)
    • delete(orderId, id)
    • get(orderId, id)
    • list(orderId)
    • update(orderId, id, params)
  • page
    • count([params])
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • update(id, params)
  • payment
    • count(checkoutToken)
    • create(checkoutToken, params)
    • get(checkoutToken, id)
    • list(checkoutToken)
  • payout
    • get(id)
    • list([params])
  • policy
    • list([params])
  • priceRule
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id)
    • list([params])
    • update(id, params)
  • product
    • count([params])
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • update(id, params)
  • productImage
    • count(productId[, params])
    • create(productId, params)
    • delete(productId, id)
    • get(productId, id[, params])
    • list(productId[, params])
    • update(productId, id, params)
  • productListing
    • count()
    • create(productId[, params])
    • delete(productId)
    • get(productId)
    • list([params])
    • productIds([params])
  • productResourceFeedback
    • create(productId[, params])
    • list(productId)
  • productVariant
    • count(productId)
    • create(productId, params)
    • delete(productId, id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list(productId[, params])
    • update(id, params)
  • province
    • count(countryId[, params])
    • get(countryId, id[, params])
    • list(countryId[, params])
    • update(countryId, id, params)
  • recurringApplicationCharge
    • activate(id, params)
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • customize(id, params)
  • redirect
    • count([params])
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • update(id, params)
  • refund
    • calculate(orderId, params)
    • create(orderId, params)
    • get(orderId, id[, params])
    • list(orderId[, params])
  • report
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • update(id, params)
  • resourceFeedback
    • create(params)
    • list()
  • scriptTag
    • count([params])
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • update(id, params)
  • shippingZone
    • list([params])
  • shop
    • get([params])
  • smartCollection
    • count([params])
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • order(id, params)
    • products(id[, params])
    • update(id, params)
  • storefrontAccessToken
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • list()
  • tenderTransaction
    • list([params])
  • theme
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • update(id, params)
  • transaction
    • count(orderId)
    • create(orderId, params)
    • get(orderId, id[, params])
    • list(orderId[, params])
  • usageCharge
    • create(recurringApplicationChargeId, params)
    • get(recurringApplicationChargeId, id[, params])
    • list(recurringApplicationChargeId[, params])
  • user
    • current()
    • get(id)
    • list()
  • webhook
    • count([params])
    • create(params)
    • delete(id)
    • get(id[, params])
    • list([params])
    • update(id, params)

where params is a plain JavaScript object. See https://help.shopify.com/api/reference?ref=microapps for parameters details.

GraphQL

The shopify instance also allows to use the GraphQL API through the graphql method, which returns a promise that resolves with the result data:

const shopify = new Shopify({
  shopName: 'your-shop-name',
  accessToken: 'your-oauth-token'
});

const query = `{
  customers(first: 5) {
    edges {
      node {
        displayName
        totalSpent
      }
    }
  }
}`;

shopify
  .graphql(query)
  .then((customers) => console.log(customers))
  .catch((err) => console.error(err));

Become a master of the Shopify ecosystem by:

Use Polaris, a React powered Frontend Framework which mimics the Shopify merchant admin:

Polaris

Shopify Apps already using Shopify API node:

(add yours!)

Supported by:

microapps

Used in our live products: MoonMail & MONEI

License

MIT

