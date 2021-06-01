node-shlex is a Node.js module for quoting and parsing shell commands.

The API was inspired by the shlex module from the Python Standard Library. However, the Python implementation is fairly complex, and supports a confusing matrix of modes that is not replicated here. node-shlex always operates in what the Python module calls "POSIX mode."

As of version 2.0.0, Bash's ANSI C strings ( $'x' ) and locale-specific translation strings ( $"x" ) are supported. This diverges from the Python shlex behavior but makes parsing more accurate.

Note that node-shlex does not attempt to split on or otherwise parse operators (such as 2>/dev/null ) or comments, and it does not perform variable interpolation.

Usage

var quote = require("shlex").quote quote("abc") // returns: abc quote("abc def") // returns: 'abc def' quote("can't") // returns: 'can'"'"'t'