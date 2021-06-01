node-shlex is a Node.js module for quoting and parsing shell commands.
The API was inspired by the
shlex module from the Python Standard
Library. However, the Python implementation is fairly complex, and supports a
confusing matrix of modes that is not replicated here.
node-shlex always
operates in what the Python module calls "POSIX mode."
As of version 2.0.0, Bash's ANSI C strings (
$'x') and
locale-specific translation strings (
$"x") are supported. This
diverges from the Python
shlex behavior but makes parsing more accurate.
Note that
node-shlex does not attempt to split on or otherwise parse
operators (such as
2>/dev/null) or comments, and it does not perform variable interpolation.
shlex.quote()
var quote = require("shlex").quote
quote("abc") // returns: abc
quote("abc def") // returns: 'abc def'
quote("can't") // returns: 'can'"'"'t'
shlex.split()
var split = require("shlex").split
split('ls -al /') // returns: [ 'ls', '-al', '/' ]
split('rm -f "/Volumes/Macintosh HD"') // returns [ 'rm', '-f', '/Volumes/Macintosh HD' ]