Shisha is a smoke testing library written in NodeJs. Simply provide a list of URLs and expected status codes and Shisha will take care of testing them!
You can install this library through NPM:
npm install -g shisha
In your project root directory, define a
.smoke file:
http://example.org 200
http://example.org/about 200
http://example.org/isdf 404
http://example.org/private 403
then simply
cd into your project's root and run
shisha!
Defining the
.smoke file is flexible, you can define your URLs with
variables in this form:
http://{{ domain1 }}/{{ path }}/some-url 200
http://{{ domain2 }}/{{ path }}/some-other-url 200
By calling
shisha --domain1 example.org --domain2 example.net --path api, the locals are
populated automatically!
Even more! You can define any text file with a list of URLs and expected status codes
and point shisha at them using the
--smoke option
shisha --smoke ./my/other/project/.urls
Smoke File Comments: you can add hash style comments inline by starting the line with a hash like this:
# A comment
http://example.org/some-url 200
To be able to extend shisha, simply:
npm install --save shisha
# then
var shisha = require('shisha');
Then, you will have access to the
smoke method, that accepts following arguments:
{ domain1: 'example.org' }
shisha.smoke(filePath, options, callback)
# or, with an object:
var resources = [{
url: 'http://google.com',
status: 200
},{
url: 'http://ahhhhhhhhh.com',
status: 404
}];
shisha.smoke(resources, options, callback);
# or you can even use another
# data model:
var resources = {
'http://google.com': 200,
'http://ahhhhh.com': 404,
};
shisha.smoke(resources, options, callback);
If you do not have any locals, you can omit them:
shisha.smoke(filePath, callback)
You can run tests locally with
npm test
The build is continuously run on travis.
In order for shisha to work properly with servers hosting self signed certificates (mainly for development purposes)
The CLI accepts a
ca argument referring to the location of a local copy of the server's self signed certificate.
shisha --ca /path/to/cert.pem
Add an issue, open a PR, drop us an email! We would love to hear from you!