shisha

by namshi
1.1.0 (see all)

Smoke tests made easy.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Shisha, smoke tests made easy!

Build Status

Shisha is a smoke testing library written in NodeJs. Simply provide a list of URLs and expected status codes and Shisha will take care of testing them!

Installation

You can install this library through NPM:

npm install -g shisha

Usage

In your project root directory, define a .smoke file:

http://example.org 200
http://example.org/about 200
http://example.org/isdf 404
http://example.org/private 403

then simply cd into your project's root and run shisha!

example

.smoke file

Defining the .smoke file is flexible, you can define your URLs with variables in this form:

http://{{ domain1 }}/{{ path }}/some-url 200
http://{{ domain2 }}/{{ path }}/some-other-url 200

By calling shisha --domain1 example.org --domain2 example.net --path api, the locals are populated automatically!

example

Even more! You can define any text file with a list of URLs and expected status codes and point shisha at them using the --smoke option shisha --smoke ./my/other/project/.urls

Smoke File Comments: you can add hash style comments inline by starting the line with a hash like this:

# A comment  
http://example.org/some-url 200

Extending

To be able to extend shisha, simply:

npm install --save shisha

# then

var shisha = require('shisha');

Then, you will have access to the smoke method, that accepts following arguments:

  • a path to the smoke file or an object / list that defines your resources
  • a list of locals to replace in the smoke file: { domain1: 'example.org' }
  • a callback that is triggered when the smoke tests are completed.
shisha.smoke(filePath, options, callback)

# or, with an object:

var resources = [{
  url: 'http://google.com',
  status: 200
},{
  url: 'http://ahhhhhhhhh.com',
  status: 404
}];

shisha.smoke(resources, options, callback);

# or you can even use another
# data model:

var resources = {
  'http://google.com': 200,
  'http://ahhhhh.com': 404,
};

shisha.smoke(resources, options, callback);

If you do not have any locals, you can omit them:

shisha.smoke(filePath, callback)

Tests

You can run tests locally with

npm test

The build is continuously run on travis.

On SSL/TLS self signed certificates

In order for shisha to work properly with servers hosting self signed certificates (mainly for development purposes) The CLI accepts a ca argument referring to the location of a local copy of the server's self signed certificate.

shisha --ca /path/to/cert.pem

Feedback

Add an issue, open a PR, drop us an email! We would love to hear from you!

