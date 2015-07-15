Shisha, smoke tests made easy!

Shisha is a smoke testing library written in NodeJs. Simply provide a list of URLs and expected status codes and Shisha will take care of testing them!

Installation

You can install this library through NPM:

npm install -g shisha

Usage

In your project root directory, define a .smoke file:

http : http : http : http :

then simply cd into your project's root and run shisha !

.smoke file

Defining the .smoke file is flexible, you can define your URLs with variables in this form:

http : http :

By calling shisha --domain1 example.org --domain2 example.net --path api , the locals are populated automatically!

Even more! You can define any text file with a list of URLs and expected status codes and point shisha at them using the --smoke option shisha --smoke ./my/other/project/.urls

Smoke File Comments: you can add hash style comments inline by starting the line with a hash like this:

http://example.org/some-url 200

Extending

To be able to extend shisha, simply:

npm install --save shisha # then var shisha = require ( 'shisha' );

Then, you will have access to the smoke method, that accepts following arguments:

a path to the smoke file or an object / list that defines your resources

a list of locals to replace in the smoke file: { domain1: 'example.org' }

a callback that is triggered when the smoke tests are completed.

shisha.smoke(filePath, options, callback) # or, with an object: var resources = [{ url : 'http://google.com' , status : 200 },{ url : 'http://ahhhhhhhhh.com' , status : 404 }]; shisha.smoke(resources, options, callback); # or you can even use another # data model: var resources = { 'http://google.com' : 200 , 'http://ahhhhh.com' : 404 , }; shisha.smoke(resources, options, callback);

If you do not have any locals, you can omit them:

shisha.smoke(filePath, callback)

Tests

You can run tests locally with

npm test

The build is continuously run on travis.

On SSL/TLS self signed certificates

In order for shisha to work properly with servers hosting self signed certificates (mainly for development purposes) The CLI accepts a ca argument referring to the location of a local copy of the server's self signed certificate.

shisha --ca /path/to/cert.pem

Feedback

Add an issue, open a PR, drop us an email! We would love to hear from you!