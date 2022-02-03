Shippo Node.js API wrapper

Shippo is a shipping API that connects you with multiple shipping carriers (such as USPS, UPS, DHL, Canada Post, Australia Post, UberRUSH and many others) through one interface.

Print a shipping label in 10 mins using our default USPS and DHL Express accounts. No need to register for a carrier account to get started.

You will need to register for a Shippo account to use the Shippo API. It's free to sign up, free to use the API. Only pay to print a live label, test labels are free.

You can install this package by running the following command:

npm install shippo

This means, you don't actually have to download this repository. If you wish to make modifications to the wrapper, you can clone this repository into your project.

The shippo Node.js has no additional dependencies.

Initialize your shippo instance using your Private Auth Token provided to you on the API page in the Shippo Dashboard.

var shippo = require ( 'shippo' )( '<YOUR_PRIVATE_KEY>' );

The snippet below demonstrates how to create an address object (a Shippo Resource ). Check examples.js for more detailed example for generating a shipping label:

var shippo = require ( 'shippo' )( '<YOUR_PRIVATE_KEY>' ); shippo.address.create({ 'name' : 'Mr Hippo' , 'company' : 'SF Zoo' , 'street1' : '2945 Sloat Blvd' , 'city' : 'San Francisco' , 'state' : 'CA' , 'zip' : '94132' , 'country' : 'US' , 'phone' : '+1 555 341 9393' , 'email' : 'mrhippo@goshippo.com' }).then( function ( address ) { console .log( "shipment : %s" , JSON .stringify(address)); });

International Multipiece Shipment Example

This example demonstrates how to purchase a label for an international shipment. Creating domestic shipment would follow a similiar proccess but would not require the creation of CustomsItems and CustomsDeclaration objects.

var addressFrom = { "name" : "Ms Hippo" , "company" : "Shippo" , "street1" : "215 Clayton St." , "city" : "San Francisco" , "state" : "CA" , "zip" : "94117" , "country" : "US" , "phone" : "+1 555 341 9393" , "email" : "support@goshippo.com" , }; var addressTo = { "name" : "Ms Hippo" , "company" : "Shippo" , "street1" : "803 Clayton St." , "city" : "San Francisco" , "state" : "CA" , "zip" : "94117" , "country" : "US" , "phone" : "+1 555 341 9393" , "email" : "support@goshippo.com" , }; var parcelOne = { "length" : "5" , "width" : "5" , "height" : "5" , "distance_unit" : "in" , "weight" : "2" , "mass_unit" : "lb" }; var parcelTwo = { "length" : "5" , "width" : "5" , "height" : "5" , "distance_unit" : "in" , "weight" : "2" , "mass_unit" : "lb" }; var shipment = { "address_from" : addressFrom, "address_to" : addressTo, "parcels" : [parcelOne, parcelTwo], }; shippo.transaction.create({ "shipment" : shipment, "servicelevel_token" : "ups_ground" , "carrier_account" : "558c84bbc25a4f609f9ba02da9791fe4" , "label_file_type" : "png" }) .then( function ( transaction ) { shippo.transaction.list({ "rate" : transaction.rate }) .then( function ( mpsTransactions ) { mpsTransactions.results.forEach( function ( mpsTransaction ) { if (mpsTransaction.status == "SUCCESS" ) { console .log( "Label URL: %s" , mpsTransaction.label_url); console .log( "Tracking Number: %s" , mpsTransaction.tracking_number); } else { console .log( "Message: %s" , mpsTransactions.messages); } }); }) }, function ( err ) { console .log( "There was an error creating transaction : %s" , err.detail); });

For the test cases the following packages are required:

npm install mocha npm install chai npm install mocha- as -promised npm install chai- as -promised

Credits

This project was influenced by the excellent stripe-node.

Documentation

Please see https://goshippo.com/docs for up-to-date documentation.

About Shippo

Connect with multiple different carriers, get discounted shipping labels, track parcels, and much more with just one integration. You can use your own carrier accounts or take advantage of our discounted rates with the USPS and DHL Express. Using Shippo makes it easy to deal with multiple carrier integrations, rate shopping, tracking and other parts of the shipping workflow. We provide the API and dashboard for all your shipping needs.

Supported Features

The Shippo API provides in depth support of carrier and shipping functionalities. Here are just some of the features we support through the API: