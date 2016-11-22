A set of tasks for Shipit used for symlinking persistent (un-sourced) files and directories on deploy.
Based on the concept of
linked_files/
linked_dirs from Capistrano
Features:
shared task is triggered on the
updated event from shipit-deploy
npm install shipit-shared
shipitfile.js
module.exports = function (shipit) {
require('shipit-deploy')(shipit);
require('shipit-shared')(shipit);
shipit.initConfig({
default: {
shared: {
overwrite: true,
dirs: [
'public/storage',
{
path: 'db',
overwrite: false,
chmod: '-R 777',
}
],
files: [
'config/environment.yml',
{
path: 'config/database.yml',
overwrite: false,
chmod: '755',
}
],
}
}
});
};
To trigger on the deploy
published event, you can simply deploy:
shipit staging deploy
Or you can run the tasks separately :
shipit staging shared
shipit staging shared:create-dirs
shipit staging shared:link
shipit staging shared:link:dirs
shipit staging shared:link:files
shipit.config.shared
shared.dirs,
shared.files
Type:
Array
An array of files/directories to symlink into
current. String values inherit default settings, objects allow per-item configuration:
'public/storage'
{
path: 'db',
overwrite: true,
chmod: '-R 777'
}
path
Type:
String
Path to the shared file/directory (relative to
current).
overwrite
Type:
Boolean
If the target of the symlink exists in
current, remove it before creating symlink.
chmod
Type:
String
Options passed to the
chmod command for the given path.
shared.basePath
Type:
String
Default:
path.join(shipit.config.deployTo, 'shared')
The path where your shared files reside.
shared.overwrite
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If
true, the target of your symlink (in
current), will be removed (via rm -rf) before creating the symlink. Under normal circumstances, this is fine, as files in
current have come directly from a git checkout.
If
false and the target of your symlink is a file or directory, and error is thrown and the task aborted.
The default setting of
false is a safety precaution to prevent unintentionally losing data. See https://github.com/timkelty/shipit-shared/issues/17
shared.symlinkPath
Type:
String
Default:
shared.basePath
The path that will serve as the source for your symlink. This is usually the same as
shared.basePath, however it can be necessary to set this in a
chroot environment.
shared.triggerEvent
Type:
String,
Boolean
Default:
updated
Trigger
shared task on given event name.
Set to
false to prevent task from listening to any events.
(note: Some part of shipit-shared besides initConfig needs to be run before it can listen for events)
shared
shared:prepare
shared:create-dirs
sharedDirsCreated
shared:set-permissions
sharedPermissionsSet
shared:link
shared:link-dirs
sharedFilesDirs
shared:link-files
sharedFilesLinked
shared:end
sharedEnd
MIT