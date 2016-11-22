openbase logo
shipit-shared

by Tim Kelty
4.4.2 (see all)

A set of tasks for Shipit used for symlinking persistent (un-sourced) files and directories on deploy.

Readme

shipit-shared

A set of tasks for Shipit used for symlinking persistent (un-sourced) files and directories on deploy.

Based on the concept of linked_files/linked_dirs from Capistrano

Features:

  • By default, the shared task is triggered on the updated event from shipit-deploy
  • All necessary directories are always created for you, whether you are linking a file or a directory.
  • Optionally set permissions on files.
  • Works via shipit-cli and grunt-shipit

Roadmap

  • Optionally copy example files, such as example config files

Install

npm install shipit-shared

Usage

Example shipitfile.js

module.exports = function (shipit) {
  require('shipit-deploy')(shipit);
  require('shipit-shared')(shipit);

  shipit.initConfig({
    default: {
      shared: {
        overwrite: true,
        dirs: [
          'public/storage',
          {
            path: 'db',
            overwrite: false,
            chmod: '-R 777',
          }
        ],
        files: [
          'config/environment.yml',
          {
            path: 'config/database.yml',
            overwrite: false,
            chmod: '755',
          }
        ],
      }
    }
  });
};

To trigger on the deploy published event, you can simply deploy:

shipit staging deploy

Or you can run the tasks separately :

shipit staging shared
    shipit staging shared:create-dirs
    shipit staging shared:link
        shipit staging shared:link:dirs
        shipit staging shared:link:files

Options shipit.config.shared

shared.dirs, shared.files

Type: Array

An array of files/directories to symlink into current. String values inherit default settings, objects allow per-item configuration:

'public/storage'
{
  path: 'db',
  overwrite: true,
  chmod: '-R 777'
}

path

Type: String

Path to the shared file/directory (relative to current).

overwrite

Type: Boolean

If the target of the symlink exists in current, remove it before creating symlink.

chmod

Type: String

Options passed to the chmod command for the given path.

shared.basePath

Type: String Default: path.join(shipit.config.deployTo, 'shared')

The path where your shared files reside.

shared.overwrite

Type: Boolean Default: false

If true, the target of your symlink (in current), will be removed (via rm -rf) before creating the symlink. Under normal circumstances, this is fine, as files in current have come directly from a git checkout.

If false and the target of your symlink is a file or directory, and error is thrown and the task aborted.

The default setting of false is a safety precaution to prevent unintentionally losing data. See https://github.com/timkelty/shipit-shared/issues/17

shared.symlinkPath

Type: String Default: shared.basePath

The path that will serve as the source for your symlink. This is usually the same as shared.basePath, however it can be necessary to set this in a chroot environment.

shared.triggerEvent

Type: String, Boolean Default: updated

Trigger shared task on given event name. Set to false to prevent task from listening to any events. (note: Some part of shipit-shared besides initConfig needs to be run before it can listen for events)

Events

  • shared
    • shared:prepare
      • shared:create-dirs
        • Emit event sharedDirsCreated
      • shared:set-permissions
        • Emit event sharedPermissionsSet
    • shared:link
      • shared:link-dirs
        • Emit event sharedFilesDirs
      • shared:link-files
        • Emit event sharedFilesLinked
    • shared:end
      • Emit event sharedEnd

License

MIT

