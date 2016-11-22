A set of tasks for Shipit used for symlinking persistent (un-sourced) files and directories on deploy.

Based on the concept of linked_files / linked_dirs from Capistrano

Features:

By default, the shared task is triggered on the updated event from shipit-deploy

task is triggered on the event from shipit-deploy All necessary directories are always created for you, whether you are linking a file or a directory.

Optionally set permissions on files.

Works via shipit-cli and grunt-shipit

Roadmap

Optionally copy example files, such as example config files

Install

npm install shipit-shared

Usage

Example shipitfile.js

module .exports = function ( shipit ) { require ( 'shipit-deploy' )(shipit); require ( 'shipit-shared' )(shipit); shipit.initConfig({ default : { shared : { overwrite : true , dirs : [ 'public/storage' , { path : 'db' , overwrite : false , chmod : '-R 777' , } ], files : [ 'config/environment.yml' , { path : 'config/database.yml' , overwrite : false , chmod : '755' , } ], } } }); };

To trigger on the deploy published event, you can simply deploy:

shipit staging deploy

Or you can run the tasks separately :

shipit staging shared shipit staging shared :create-dirs shipit staging shared :link shipit staging shared :link :dirs shipit staging shared :link :files

Options shipit.config.shared

Type: Array

An array of files/directories to symlink into current . String values inherit default settings, objects allow per-item configuration:

'public/storage' { path : 'db' , overwrite: true , chmod: '-R 777' }

path

Type: String

Path to the shared file/directory (relative to current ).

overwrite

Type: Boolean

If the target of the symlink exists in current , remove it before creating symlink.

chmod

Type: String

Options passed to the chmod command for the given path.

Type: String Default: path.join(shipit.config.deployTo, 'shared')

The path where your shared files reside.

Type: Boolean Default: false

If true , the target of your symlink (in current ), will be removed (via rm -rf) before creating the symlink. Under normal circumstances, this is fine, as files in current have come directly from a git checkout.

If false and the target of your symlink is a file or directory, and error is thrown and the task aborted.

The default setting of false is a safety precaution to prevent unintentionally losing data. See https://github.com/timkelty/shipit-shared/issues/17

Type: String Default: shared.basePath

The path that will serve as the source for your symlink. This is usually the same as shared.basePath , however it can be necessary to set this in a chroot environment.

Type: String , Boolean Default: updated

Trigger shared task on given event name. Set to false to prevent task from listening to any events. (note: Some part of shipit-shared besides initConfig needs to be run before it can listen for events)

Events

shared shared:prepare shared:create-dirs Emit event sharedDirsCreated shared:set-permissions Emit event sharedPermissionsSet shared:link shared:link-dirs Emit event sharedFilesDirs shared:link-files Emit event sharedFilesLinked shared:end Emit event sharedEnd



License

MIT