Shipit is an automation engine and a deployment tool.

Shipit provides a good alternative to Capistrano or other build tools. It is easy to deploy or to automate simple tasks on your remote servers.

Features:

Write your task using JavaScript

Task flow based on orchestrator

Login and interactive SSH commands

Easily extendable

Deploy using Shipit

Create a shipitfile.js at the root of your project

module .exports = shipit => { require ( 'shipit-deploy' )(shipit) shipit.initConfig({ default : { deployTo : '/var/apps/super-project' , repositoryUrl : 'https://github.com/user/super-project.git' , }, staging : { servers : 'deploy@staging.super-project.com' , }, }) }

Run deploy command using npx: npx shipit staging deploy You can rollback using npx shipit staging rollback

Recipes

Copy config file

Add a custom task in your shipitfile.js and run copyToRemote .

module .exports = shipit => { shipit.task( 'copyConfig' , async () => { await shipit.copyToRemote( 'config.json' , '/var/apps/super-project/config.json' , ) }) }

Use events

You can add custom event and listen to events.

shipit.task( 'build' , function ( ) { shipit.emit( 'built' ) }) shipit.on( 'built' , function ( ) { shipit.start( 'start-server' ) })

Shipit emits the init event once initialized, before any tasks are run.

Use Babel in your shipitfile.js

Instead of using a shipitfile.js , use shipitfile.babel.js :

export default shipit => { shipit.initConfig({ }) }

Customizing environments

You can overwrite all default variables defined as part of the default object:

module .exports = shipit => { shipit.initConfig({ default : { branch : 'dev' , }, staging : { servers : 'staging.myproject.com' , workspace : '/home/vagrant/website' }, production : { servers : [{ host : 'app1.myproject.com' , user : 'john' , }, { host : 'app2.myproject.com' , user : 'rob' , }], branch : 'production' , workspace : '/var/www/website' } }); ... shipit.task( 'pwd' , function ( ) { return shipit.remote( 'pwd' ); }); ... };

Asynchronous config

If you can't call shipit.initConfig(...) right away because you need to get data asynchronously to do so, you can return a promise from the module:

module .exports = async shipit => { const servers = await getServers() shipit.initConfig({ production : { servers : servers, }, }) }

Usage

Usage : shipit <environment> <tasks...> Options: -V, --version output the version number --shipitfile <file> Specify a custom shipitfile to use --require <files .. .> Script required before launching Shipit --tasks List available tasks --environments List available environments -h, --help output usage information

Global configuration

ignores

Type: Array<String>

List of files excluded in copyFromRemote or copyToRemote methods.

key

Type: String

Path to SSH key.

servers

Type: String or Array<String>

The server can use the shorthand syntax or an object:

user@host : user and host

: user and host user@host:4000 : user, host and port

: user, host and port { user, host, port, extraSshOptions } : an object

Shipit Deploy configuration

asUser

Type: String

Allows you to ‘become’ another user, different from the user that logged into the machine (remote user).

deleteOnRollback

Type: Boolean , default to false

Delete release when a rollback is done.

deployTo

Type: String

Directory where the code will be deployed on remote servers.

keepReleases

Type: Number

Number of releases kept on remote servers.

repositoryUrl

Type: String

Repository URL to clone, must be defined using https or git+ssh format.

shallowClone

Type: Boolean , default true

Clone only the last commit of the repository.

workspace

Type: String

If shallowClone is set to false , this directory will be used to clone the repository before deploying it.

verboseSSHLevel

Type: Number , default 0

SSH verbosity level to use when connecting to remote servers. 0 (none), 1 (-v), 2 (-vv), 3 (-vvv).

API

Create a new Shipit task. If a promise is returned task will wait for completion.

shipit.task( 'hello' , async () => { await shipit.remote( 'echo "hello on remote"' ) await shipit.local( 'echo "hello from local"' ) })

Create a new Shipit task that will block other tasks during its execution. If a promise is returned other task will wait before start.

shipit.blTask( 'hello' , async () => { await shipit.remote( 'echo "hello on remote"' ) await shipit.local( 'echo "hello from local"' ) })

Run Shipit tasks.

shipit.start( 'task' ) shipit.start( 'task1' , 'task2' ) shipit.start([ 'task1' , 'task2' ])

Run a command locally and streams the result. See ssh-pool#exec.

shipit .local( 'ls -lah' , { cwd : '/tmp/deploy/workspace' , }) .then( ( { stdout } ) => console .log(stdout)) .catch( ( { stderr } ) => console .error(stderr))

Run a command remotely and streams the result. See ssh-pool#connection.run.

shipit .remote( 'ls -lah' ) .then( ( [server1Result, server2Result] ) => { console .log(server1Result.stdout) console .log(server2Result.stdout) }) .catch( error => { console .error(error.stderr) })

Make a remote copy from a local path to a remote path. See ssh-pool#connection.copyToRemote.

shipit.copyToRemote( '/tmp/workspace' , '/opt/web/myapp' )

Make a remote copy from a remote path to a local path. See ssh-pool#connection.copyFromRemote.

shipit.copyFromRemote( '/opt/web/myapp' , '/tmp/workspace' )

Log using Shipit, same API as console.log .

shipit.log( 'hello %s' , 'world' )

Dependencies

