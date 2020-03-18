openbase logo
shipit-cli

by shipitjs
5.3.0

Universal automation and deployment tool ⛵️

Readme

Shipit

Universal automation and deployment tool ⛵️

Install shipit command line tools and shipit-deploy in your project

npm install --save-dev shipit-cli
npm install --save-dev shipit-deploy

Shipit is an automation engine and a deployment tool.

Shipit provides a good alternative to Capistrano or other build tools. It is easy to deploy or to automate simple tasks on your remote servers.

Features:

  • Write your task using JavaScript
  • Task flow based on orchestrator
  • Login and interactive SSH commands
  • Easily extendable

Deploy using Shipit

  1. Create a shipitfile.js at the root of your project
// shipitfile.js
module.exports = shipit => {
  // Load shipit-deploy tasks
  require('shipit-deploy')(shipit)

  shipit.initConfig({
    default: {
      deployTo: '/var/apps/super-project',
      repositoryUrl: 'https://github.com/user/super-project.git',
    },
    staging: {
      servers: 'deploy@staging.super-project.com',
    },
  })
}

  1. Run deploy command using npx: npx shipit staging deploy

  2. You can rollback using npx shipit staging rollback

Recipes

Copy config file

Add a custom task in your shipitfile.js and run copyToRemote.

// shipitfile.js
module.exports = shipit => {
  /* ... */

  shipit.task('copyConfig', async () => {
    await shipit.copyToRemote(
      'config.json',
      '/var/apps/super-project/config.json',
    )
  })
}

Use events

You can add custom event and listen to events.

shipit.task('build', function() {
  // ...
  shipit.emit('built')
})

shipit.on('built', function() {
  shipit.start('start-server')
})

Shipit emits the init event once initialized, before any tasks are run.

Use Babel in your shipitfile.js

Instead of using a shipitfile.js, use shipitfile.babel.js:

// shipitfile.babel.js
export default shipit => {
  shipit.initConfig({
    /* ... */
  })
}

Customizing environments

You can overwrite all default variables defined as part of the default object:

module.exports = shipit => {
  shipit.initConfig({
    default: {
      branch: 'dev',
    },
    staging: {
      servers: 'staging.myproject.com',
      workspace: '/home/vagrant/website'
    },
    production: {
      servers: [{
        host: 'app1.myproject.com',
        user: 'john',
      }, {
        host: 'app2.myproject.com',
        user: 'rob',
      }],
      branch: 'production',
      workspace: '/var/www/website'
    }
  });

  ...
  shipit.task('pwd', function () {
    return shipit.remote('pwd');
  });
  ...
};

Asynchronous config

If you can't call shipit.initConfig(...) right away because you need to get data asynchronously to do so, you can return a promise from the module:

module.exports = async shipit => {
  const servers = await getServers()
  shipit.initConfig({
    production: {
      servers: servers,
      // ...
    },
  })
}

Usage

Usage: shipit <environment> <tasks...>

Options:

  -V, --version         output the version number
  --shipitfile <file>   Specify a custom shipitfile to use
  --require <files...>  Script required before launching Shipit
  --tasks               List available tasks
  --environments        List available environments
  -h, --help            output usage information

Global configuration

ignores

Type: Array<String>

List of files excluded in copyFromRemote or copyToRemote methods.

key

Type: String

Path to SSH key.

servers

Type: String or Array<String>

The server can use the shorthand syntax or an object:

  • user@host: user and host
  • user@host:4000: user, host and port
  • { user, host, port, extraSshOptions }: an object

Shipit Deploy configuration

asUser

Type: String

Allows you to ‘become’ another user, different from the user that logged into the machine (remote user).

deleteOnRollback

Type: Boolean, default to false

Delete release when a rollback is done.

deployTo

Type: String

Directory where the code will be deployed on remote servers.

keepReleases

Type: Number

Number of releases kept on remote servers.

repositoryUrl

Type: String

Repository URL to clone, must be defined using https or git+ssh format.

shallowClone

Type: Boolean, default true

Clone only the last commit of the repository.

workspace

Type: String

If shallowClone is set to false, this directory will be used to clone the repository before deploying it.

verboseSSHLevel

Type: Number, default 0

SSH verbosity level to use when connecting to remote servers. 0 (none), 1 (-v), 2 (-vv), 3 (-vvv).

API

shipit.task(name, [deps], fn)

Create a new Shipit task. If a promise is returned task will wait for completion.

shipit.task('hello', async () => {
  await shipit.remote('echo "hello on remote"')
  await shipit.local('echo "hello from local"')
})

shipit.blTask(name, [deps], fn)

Create a new Shipit task that will block other tasks during its execution. If a promise is returned other task will wait before start.

shipit.blTask('hello', async () => {
  await shipit.remote('echo "hello on remote"')
  await shipit.local('echo "hello from local"')
})

shipit.start(tasks)

Run Shipit tasks.

shipit.start('task')
shipit.start('task1', 'task2')
shipit.start(['task1', 'task2'])

shipit.local(command, [options])

Run a command locally and streams the result. See ssh-pool#exec.

shipit
  .local('ls -lah', {
    cwd: '/tmp/deploy/workspace',
  })
  .then(({ stdout }) => console.log(stdout))
  .catch(({ stderr }) => console.error(stderr))

shipit.remote(command, [options])

Run a command remotely and streams the result. See ssh-pool#connection.run.

shipit
  .remote('ls -lah')
  .then(([server1Result, server2Result]) => {
    console.log(server1Result.stdout)
    console.log(server2Result.stdout)
  })
  .catch(error => {
    console.error(error.stderr)
  })

shipit.copyToRemote(src, dest, [options])

Make a remote copy from a local path to a remote path. See ssh-pool#connection.copyToRemote.

shipit.copyToRemote('/tmp/workspace', '/opt/web/myapp')

shipit.copyFromRemote(src, dest, [options])

Make a remote copy from a remote path to a local path. See ssh-pool#connection.copyFromRemote.

shipit.copyFromRemote('/opt/web/myapp', '/tmp/workspace')

shipit.log(...args)

Log using Shipit, same API as console.log.

shipit.log('hello %s', 'world')

Dependencies

Known Plugins

Official

Third Party

Who use Shipit?

License

MIT

