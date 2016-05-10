Ship

Multi-platform deployment with node.

Note: This project is in early development, and versioning is a little different. Read this for more details.

Why should you care?

If you often need to deploy files quickly to bunch of different platforms, or you have an app or library written in node and would like to give your users the ability to deploy files to a variety of platforms, ship is probably what you are looking for.

Ship is small library that deploys files smoothly to the platforms listed below:

And many more coming soon, like:

Linux VPS

FTP

Divshot

Tumblr

Dropbox

SiteLeaf

Email

Ship is also built on the adapter pattern, so if there's another platforms you'd like to deploy to, the project structure is easy to understand, and you can write a deployer, send a pull request, and we'd be happy to include it.

Installation

npm install ship -g

Usage

If you are using ship directly for your own deployments, its primary interface is through the command line. If you'd like to integrate it into your node app, skip to the section below on the javascript API.

The command line interface is simple -- just follow the format below

ship / path / to /folder - to deployer- name

For example, if I wanted to ship my desktop via s3 to my server (why? no idea), I could run ship /Users/jeff/Desktop -to s3 . Ship would then prompt me for authentication details if needed, and send the files off to their destination. It will also place a file called ship.conf in the root of the folder you shipped, and if you have a gitignore, add it to your gitignore because you don't want to commit your sensitive information. Next time you ship it, you won't need to enter your details because they are already saved to that file.

After the first time running ship on a folder, you can skip the deployer name if you'd like to deploy to the same target. If you have deployed the same folder to multiple targets and you run it without the deployer argument, ship will deploy to all targets.

Finally, if you are inside the folder you want to deploy, you can run ship without the path argument. If you name your folder the same thing as one of the deployers, things will get confused, so don't do that please.

Available deployers are as such (linked to the documentation for authentication details, if needed):

This is a simple file used by ship to hold on to config values for various platforms. It's a yaml file and is quite straightforward. An example might look like this, if it was configured for amazon s3.

s3 : access_key : 'xxxx' secret_key : 'xxxx'

If there are other network configs, they appear namespaced under the deployer name in a similar manner.

If you want to deploy to multiple environments, you can do this. Just drop an environment name after "ship" and before ".conf" like this: ship.staging.conf , and provide the environment in your command, like this ship -e staging , and ship will look for the appropriate environment file and use that.

Finally, some deployers support built in 'ignores'. If you'd like to ignore a file or folder from the deploy process, just add an ignore array to the ship.conf file and fill it with minimatch-compatible strings. Any deployer that supports ignores will automatically ignore ship*.conf because you do not want to deploy that file, ever.

Javascript API

The interface is fairly straightforward. An example is below. Please note that this is not a working example to be pasted into your project, it's a walkthrough of the public API at a high level.

var Ship = require ( 'ship' ); var project = new Ship({ root : 'path/to/folder' , deployer : 's3' }); project.is_configured(); project.configure({ token : 'xxxx' , secret : 'xxxx' }); project.config_prompt() .then( function ( ) { console .log( 'configured!' ); }); project.write_config(); project.deploy( 'path/to/folder/public' ) .progress( console .log.bind( console )) .done( function ( res ) { console .log( 'successfully deployed!' ); console .log(res); }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'there was an error : (' ); console .log(err); });

So in summary, require ship , initialize it with a folder and deployer, make sure it's configured, run deploy , then celebrate great success!

License & Contributing

Ship is licensed under MIT. See contributing.md for more information on contributing to ship.