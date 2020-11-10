shins

Shins Is Not Slate

Note: development on Shins has stopped. Please see ReSlate for the replacement.

Beautiful static documentation for your API.

Shins is a port of Slate to Javascript / Nodejs, and would not be possible without all of that hard work.

Version numbers of Shins aim to track the version of Slate they are compatible with.

Usage

Fork the repository

Clone the fork

Edit source/index.html.md

npm install

node shins.js (alias npm run build ) or node shins.js --minify or node shins.js --customcss or node shins.js --inline or node shins.js --unsafe or node shins.js --no-links

(alias ) or To add custom logo add --logo option with path to your logo image.

option with path to your logo image. To use a different layout template (default source/layouts/layout.ejs use the --layout option.

use the option. To make the logo image link to a webpage, add --logo-url option with URL to link to.

option with URL to link to. To specify a different output filename from the default ./index.html , use the --output or -o option.

, use the or option. To allow css-style attributes in markdown, specify the --attr option.

option. You can specify another location for the source and pub directories using the --root option.

and directories using the option. To check locally: node arapaho or npm run serve and browse to localhost:4567 - changes to your source .html.md files and the source/includes directory will automatically be picked up and re-rendered. If you use --launch or -l or npm run start your default browser will be opened automatically. You can also pass shins options on the arapaho command-line.

or and browse to localhost:4567 - changes to your source files and the directory will automatically be picked up and re-rendered. If you use or or your default browser will be opened automatically. You can also pass options on the command-line. Add, commit and push

Or, to deploy to GitHub Pages:

Change the setting on your fork so Github Pages are served from the root directory

Browse to https://{yourname}.github.io/{repository-name}

To deploy to your own web-server:

If you use the option --minify to shins, the only things you need to take to your web host is the generated index.html and the contents of the pub directory, which should be kept relative to it, so the structure is always:

{whatever}/ index .html {whatever}/pub/css/ {whatever}/pub/js/

If you use the --inline option to shins, then everything is bundled into the index.html file and no pub directory is required. Fonts are by default loaded from this github repository, but this can be overridden with the --fonturl option.

Docker

A Dockerfile is included. To build:

docker build . -t shins:latest

to run:

docker run -p 4567:4567 -v $(pwd)/source:/srv/shins/source shins:latest

Multiple Shins pages / portal

There is a simple example of using an index markdown file as an entry point to a collection of Shins pages here.

API

const shins = require ( 'shins' ); let options = {}; options.cli = false ; options.minify = false ; options.customCss = false ; options.inline = false ; options.unsafe = false ; options[ 'no-links' ] = false ; shins.render(markdownString, options, function ( err, html ) { });

or, with Promises:

const shins = require ( 'shins' ); let options = {}; options.cli = false ; options.minify = false ; options.customCss = false ; options.inline = false ; options.unsafe = false ; options[ 'no-links' ] = false ; options.logo = './my-custom-logo.png' ; options[ 'logo-url' ] = 'https://www.example.com' ; shins.render(markdownString, options) .then( html => { });

The err parameter is the result of the ejs rendering step.

Setting customCss to true will include the pub/css/screen_overrides.css , pub/css/print_overrides.css and pub/css/theme_override.css files, in which you can override any of the default Slate theme, to save you from having to alter the main css files directly. This should make syncing up with future Shins / Slate releases easier.

Setting inline to true will inline all page resources (except resources referenced via CSS, such as fonts) to output html. This way HTML can be used stand-alone, without needing any other resources. It will also set minify to true .

Set logo path to add your custom logo as absolute path or path relative to process working directory. If inline option is on image will be inlined, else it will be copied to source/images directory and included via src image attribute.

Set logo-url if you want the logo image to link to a webpage.

Updating from Slate

Note: changes to Slate CSS, Javascript etc may break assumptions made in Shins. Use at your own risk.

The script updateFromSlate assumes you have Ruby Slate checked-out by the side of shins (i.e. in a sibling directory) and will copy .scss files, fonts, Javascript files etc.

assumes you have Ruby Slate checked-out by the side of shins (i.e. in a sibling directory) and will copy .scss files, fonts, Javascript files etc. The buildstyle.js program can be used to process the .scss files to their .css equivalents. It takes one optional parameter, the outputStyle used by node-sass . This can be either nested , expanded , compact or compressed . Default is nested . It also respects the --root option.

Notes

Windows is definitely supported

Syntax highlighting in 189 languages and 91 themes (you can specify the highlighter theme to use by setting highlight_theme in your slate markdown header)

in your slate markdown header) Multiple language tabs per language are supported

Static TOC as per Slate v2.0

GitHub emoji shortcuts are supported

For converting OpenAPI / Swagger or AsyncAPI definitions to Shins or Slate, see widdershins

arapaho has a --preserve or -p option which will not overwrite your .html output file, but still re-render when necessary

has a or option which will not overwrite your output file, but still re-render when necessary Shins ships with an alternate theme by TradeGecko which is also under the Apache 2.0 license, pub/css/tradegecko.min.css can be included with the --css option

can be included with the option Shins additionally supports AsciiDoc include::filename[] syntax as well as !INCLUDE filename from markdown-pp - this is not supported by Slate. See some more information about including files.

Shins in the wild

