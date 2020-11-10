Note: development on Shins has stopped. Please see ReSlate for the replacement.
Beautiful static documentation for your API.
Shins is a port of Slate to Javascript / Nodejs, and would not be possible without all of that hard work.
Version numbers of Shins aim to track the version of Slate they are compatible with.
npm install
node shins.js (alias
npm run build) or
node shins.js --minify or
node shins.js --customcss or
node shins.js --inline or
node shins.js --unsafe or
node shins.js --no-links
--logo option with path to your logo image.
source/layouts/layout.ejs use the
--layout option.
--logo-url option with URL to link to.
./index.html, use the
--output or
-o option.
--attr option.
source and
pub directories using the
--root option.
node arapaho or
npm run serve and browse to localhost:4567 - changes to your source
.html.md files and the
source/includes directory will automatically be picked up and re-rendered. If you use
--launch or
-l or
npm run start your default browser will be opened automatically. You can also pass
shins options on the
arapaho command-line.
Or, to deploy to GitHub Pages:
https://{yourname}.github.io/{repository-name}
To deploy to your own web-server:
If you use the option
--minify to shins, the only things you need to take to your web host is the generated
index.html and the contents of the
pub directory, which should be kept relative to it, so the structure is always:
{whatever}/index.html
{whatever}/pub/css/
{whatever}/pub/js/
If you use the
--inline option to shins, then everything is bundled into the
index.html file and no
pub directory is required. Fonts are by default loaded from this github repository, but this can be overridden with the
--fonturl option.
A
Dockerfile is included. To build:
docker build . -t shins:latest
to run:
docker run -p 4567:4567 -v $(pwd)/source:/srv/shins/source shins:latest
There is a simple example of using an index markdown file as an entry point to a collection of Shins pages here.
const shins = require('shins');
let options = {};
options.cli = false; // if true, missing files will trigger an exit(1)
options.minify = false;
options.customCss = false;
options.inline = false;
options.unsafe = false; // setting to true turns off markdown sanitisation
options['no-links'] = false; // if true, do not automatically convert links in text to anchor tags
//options.source = filename; // used to resolve relative paths for included files
shins.render(markdownString, options, function(err, html) {
// ...
});
or, with Promises:
const shins = require('shins');
let options = {};
options.cli = false; // if true, missing files will trigger an exit(1)
options.minify = false;
options.customCss = false;
options.inline = false;
options.unsafe = false; // setting to true turns off markdown sanitisation
options['no-links'] = false; // if true, do not automatically convert links in text to anchor tags
//options.source = filename; // used to resolve relative paths for included files
options.logo = './my-custom-logo.png';
options['logo-url'] = 'https://www.example.com';
shins.render(markdownString, options)
.then(html => {
// ...
});
The
err parameter is the result of the
ejs rendering step.
Setting
customCss to
true will include the
pub/css/screen_overrides.css,
pub/css/print_overrides.css and
pub/css/theme_override.css files, in which you can override any of the default Slate theme, to save you from having to alter the main css files directly. This should make syncing up with future Shins / Slate releases easier.
Setting
inline to
true will inline all page resources (except resources referenced via CSS, such as fonts) to output html. This way HTML can be used stand-alone, without needing any other resources. It will also set
minify to
true.
Set
logo path to add your custom logo as absolute path or path relative to process working directory. If
inline option is on image will be inlined, else it will be copied to
source/images directory and included via
src image attribute.
Set
logo-url if you want the logo image to link to a webpage.
updateFromSlate assumes you have Ruby Slate checked-out by the side of shins (i.e. in a sibling directory) and will copy .scss files, fonts, Javascript files etc.
buildstyle.js program can be used to process the .scss files to their .css equivalents. It takes one optional parameter, the
outputStyle used by
node-sass. This can be either
nested,
expanded,
compact or
compressed. Default is
nested. It also respects the
--root option.
highlight_theme in your slate markdown header)
arapaho has a
--preserve or
-p option which will not overwrite your
.html output file, but still re-render when necessary
pub/css/tradegecko.min.css can be included with the
--css option
include::filename[] syntax as well as
!INCLUDE filename from markdown-pp - this is not supported by Slate. See some more information about including files.
