ssd

shinobi-sound-detection

by Barry Williams
0.1.12 (see all)

Library to detect sudden noises above ambient from a network stream such as an IP Webcam or network microphone.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

892

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Sound Detection

Library to detect sudden noises above ambient from a network stream such as an IP Webcam or network microphone.

Example usage would be to monitor the microphone of an IP camera used as a Baby monitor, the trigger could be used to switch lights on, trigger a pushover alert or video recording.

Installation

$ npm install sound-detection

Usage

The ambient noise is constantly monitored and adapts over time, the triggerLevel variables indicates how much over the background noise in decibels is required to trigger the callback which is invoked with the detected decibel value.

The decibel value is referenced against the maximum volume transmitted in a PCM stream.

Sample App

var SoundDetection = require('sound-detection');

var options = {
    url: 'http://babymonitorcam/audio.cgi'
    format: {
        bitDepth: 16,
        numberOfChannels: 1,
        signed: true
    },
    triggerLevel: 30
}

var detector = new SoundDetection(options, function(dB) {
    console.log('Noise Detected at %sdB', dB);
});

detector.start();

