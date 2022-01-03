Detect the file type of a Buffer/Uint8Array
The file type is detected by checking the magic number of the buffer.
$ npm install --save file-type
const readChunk = require('read-chunk');
const fileType = require('file-type');
const buffer = readChunk.sync('unicorn.png', 0, 4100);
fileType(buffer);
//=> {ext: 'png', mime: 'image/png'}
Or from a remote location:
const http = require('http');
const fileType = require('file-type');
const url = 'http://assets-cdn.github.com/images/spinners/octocat-spinner-32.gif';
http.get(url, res => {
res.once('data', chunk => {
res.destroy();
console.log(fileType(chunk));
//=> {ext: 'gif', mime: 'image/gif'}
});
});
const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open('GET', 'unicorn.png');
xhr.responseType = 'arraybuffer';
xhr.onload = () => {
fileType(new Uint8Array(this.response));
//=> {ext: 'png', mime: 'image/png'}
};
xhr.send();
Returns an
Object with:
ext - One of the supported file types
mime - The MIME type
Or
null when no match.
Type:
Buffer
Uint8Array
It only needs the first 4100 bytes.
jpg
png
gif
webp
flif
cr2
tif
bmp
jxr
psd
zip
tar
rar
gz
bz2
7z
dmg
mp4
m4v
mid
mkv
webm
mov
avi
wmv
mpg
mp3
m4a
ogg
opus
flac
wav
amr
pdf
epub
exe
swf
rtf
woff
woff2
eot
ttf
otf
ico
flv
ps
xz
sqlite
nes
crx
xpi
cab
deb
ar
rpm
Z
lz
msi
mxf
mts
wasm
blend
bpg
SVG isn't included as it requires the whole file to be read, but you can get it here.
Pull request welcome for additional commonly used file types.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus