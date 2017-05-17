shim-loader makes traditional/legacy "browser globals" scripts compatible with webpack's module system. Based on the idea of RequireJS and browserify-shim.

Shimming in webpack is already possible with complicated configurations. Now it's easy!

Features

Shims non-CommonJS modules by specifying an alias and the identifier under which the module attaches itself to the global window object. Optionally you can specify the path to the module.

set up code relationships when libraries depends on other libraries being in the global namespace.

Makes define and also module be undefined, in order to fix improperly-authored libraries that need shimming but try anyway to use AMD or CommonJS.

When should I use this?

You should use this only when you have to use libraries that are incompatible with your desired module definition style or when you want to upgrade a legacy project to the present.

How does it work?

shim-loader is a webpack loader that transforms the code in a way that it works in the webpack environment. It's nearly the same as doing this manually with imports-loader and exports-loader.

Installation

$ npm install shim-loader --save-dev

Install shim-loader via npm and add the loader to your webpack config.

Configuration

webpack.config.js

var path = require ( 'path' ); var webpackShimConfig = { shim : { 'jquery' : { exports : 'jQuery' }, 'underscore' : { exports : '_' }, 'backbone' : { exports : 'Backbone' deps : [ 'underscore' , 'jquery:$' , ] }, 'jquery.ui.core' : { deps : [ 'jquery:jQuery' , ] }, 'jquery.ui.datepicker' : { deps : [ 'jquery:jQuery' , 'jquery.ui.core' , ] }, 'math' : { exports : [ 'add' , 'subtract' , ] }, [path.join(__dirname, 'bower_components/jquery-ui/ui/datepicker.js' )]: { deps : [ 'jquery:jQuery' , 'jquery.ui.core' , ] } }, 'masonry' : { amd : false commonjs : true } }; module .exports = { entry : './src/app.js' , output : { path : './dist' , filename : 'bundle.js' , }, resolve : { alias : { 'jquery' : path.join(__dirname, 'bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js' ), 'underscore' : path.join(__dirname, 'bower_components/lodash/dist/lodash.underscore.js' ), 'backbone' : path.join(__dirname, 'bower_components/backbone/backbone.js' ), 'jquery.ui.core' : path.join(__dirname, 'bower_components/jquery-ui/ui/core.js' ), 'jquery.ui.datepicker' : path.join(__dirname, 'bower_components/jquery-ui/ui/datepicker.js' ), }, }, module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.js/ loader: 'shim-loader' , query : webpackShimConfig, includes : path.join(__dirname, 'bower_components' ), } ] }, };

License

MIT