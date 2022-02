Tiny KeyboardEvent#key shim for IE and MS Edge.

Up and running

Get the package from npm:

npm install shim-keyboard-event-key --save

And simply require the module:

import "shim-keyboard-event-key"

Otherwise, plug it the old-fashioned way:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/shim-keyboard-event-key" async > </ script >

Example