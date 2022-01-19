Shikwasa is an web audio player born for podcast. If you're tired of using music players as a substitute to play podcast, you've come to the right place. SAY NO to players that does not even support podcast common features!
npm install shikwasa
Also available on CDN: https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/shikwasa
include stylesheet and script
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="shikwasa.min.css">
</head>
<body>
<script src="shikwasa.min.js"></script>
</body>
If you use module system, import like this instead:
import 'shikwasa/dist/shikwasa.min.css'
import Shikwasa from 'shikwasa'
Specify a container to inject the player component.
<div class="element-of-your-choice">
<!-- this is where the player will be injected -->
</div>
Create an instance of the player
// an example with basic init options
const player = new Shikwasa({
container: () => document.querySelector('.element-of-your-choice'),
audio: {
title: 'Hello World!',
artist: 'Shikwasa FM',
cover: 'image.png',
src: 'audio.mp3',
},
})
Any child nodes inside
container will be cleared upon the time Shiwkasa mounts.
Here's a fiddle to kickstart. To use the chapter feature, you need to import the chapter script and stylesheets as well. View details
play
play(): Promise | void
Start playing the current audio. In modern browsers and IE9+ it will return a promise while pre IE9 it will return nothing.
Updating audio via this method is deprecated, use
update instead.
pause
pause(): void
Pause the current audio.
toggle
toggle(): Promise | void
Toggle audio play state between play and pause. Promise details.
seek
seek(time: number): void
Seek the audio to the new time.
time is a number that specifies target playback time in seconds.
update
update(audio: TAudio): void
Passing
TAudio in will replace the current audio source.
player.update({
title: 'Embrace the universe with a cup of shikwasa juice',
artist: 'Shikwasa',
cover: 'image.png',
src: 'sourceAudio.mp3'
})
destroy
destroy(): void
Destroy the player instance.
on
on(event: string, callback: () => void): void
Register an event listener. Supported event names see: Events
currentTime
number
0
The current playback time. Inherits the native
HTMLMediaElement.currentTime.
muted
boolean
options.muted
The current mute state of the player. Similar to the native
HTMLMediaElement.muted, except that
muted's value will not be affected when audio source is updated.
playbackRate
number
1
The current playbackRate of the player. Inherits the native
HTMLMediaElement.playbackRate, except that
playbackRate's value will not be affected when audio source is updated.
duration
number
audio.duration
||
options.audio.duration
TAudio | null
null
TAudio {
src: string,
title?: string,
artist?: string,
cover?: string,
duration?: number,
album?: string,
live?: boolean,
}
The target audio to be played. If
duration is passed along, players with
preload option set to
none will be able to display the custom duration in UI before the audio metadata is fetched. However, after the audio metadata is loaded, this prop will be ignored.
album is not visible in the UI. It will only display in the Chrome mini player and any other browsers/devices/operating systems that support
MediaSession.
live is for audio stream.
(Optional) The container element for the player. If
document is not available in the env, pass a function that will return the container element.
HTMLElement | () => HTMLElement
document.querySelector('body')
(Optional) Whether player should be fixed to viewport.
TFixed
TFixed {
type: 'auto' | 'fixed' | 'static',
position: 'bottom' | 'top',
}
{
type: 'auto',
position: 'bottom',
}
|Property
|Type
|Description
|type
String
|either
auto,
static or
fixed
auto: player position is controlled by media queries. Normally the player stays static, but on small screens it will be fixed to viewport
static: force the player to remain static regardless of screen width
fixed: force the player to fix to viewport
|position
String
|either
bottom or
top
⚠️Note:
position will be ignored when
type is set to
static
(Optional) Theme color of the player.
string
'#00869B'
(Optional)
'auto' | 'dark' | 'light'
'auto'
(Optional) If audio should autoplay on load. ⚠️Note: Chrome and Safari disable audio autoplay unless
muted is set to
true by default. To comply with this policy, see details in Chrome Developers and Webkit Announcement.
boolean
false
Whether audio should be muted by default. Similar to HTMLMediaElement's
defaultMuted.
boolean
false
(Optional) Choose from
auto,
metadata and
none. For details view MDN Doumentation.
If a
parser is used, the audio will be requested immediately on page load for the parser to work properly, even if
preload is set to
none.
'auto' | 'metadata' | 'none'
'metadata'
(Optional) The playback speed range. Each value of the array should be between the range of 0.25 to 5.0, or will likely be ignored by certain browsers.
Array<number>
[0.5, 0.75, 1.25, 1.5]
(Optional) Whether the current audio source is download-able. When set to
true, the player will provide an anchor with
downlaod attribute and
href set to
audio.src. Cross-origin
href will not prompt download due to anchor's nature, but you can offer an alternative
blob:,
data: url or a same-origin direct download link(DDL).
string | boolean
false
// direct user to the source url
download: true
// direct user to a custom url, preferrably one configured to generate download
download: 'data:audio/mp3;base64,...'
(Optional) To focus on the player itself as well as to maintain Shikwasa as efficient as possible, we don't extract data from audio files. If you don't have control over the chapter data but would like to implement chapter feature, we support using
jsmediatags as an external parser to parse the current audio's metadata.
It will read the audio's
title,
artist,
duration and
chapters, meaning you don't have to provide these four properties into
audio manually unless you preferred your own. Priority: property values passed to
audio > parsed data.
null | JSMediatags
null
npm install jsmediatags // https://github.com/aadsm/jsmediatags
import jsmediatags from 'jsmediatags'
new Shikwasa({
...
parser: jsmediatags,
audio: { src: ... },
})
⚠️Note: If
audio.src is not of the same origin, proper CORS configuration will be needed to use the parser.
Due to
jsmediatags limitation, relative urls are not supported. Please use absolute urls for
audio.src.
Support all HTMLMediaElement native events.
Plus player events:
audioupdate: fired when audio source is updated.
audioparse: fired when audio file data is parsed.
Although Shikwasa have not yet provided a full customization support of its styles, some CSS variables are available and should cover basic needs.
--background-body /* background of the player body */
--color-title /* color of the title text */
--color-artist /* color of the artist text */
--color-button: var(--color-primary); /* color of the buttons, defaults to `themeColor` */
--color-button-disabled /* color of button:disabled */
--color-button-active-background /* color of the background of button:active` */
--color-handle: var(--color-primary); /* color of the playback progress handle, defaults to `themeColor` */
--color-handle-disabled /* color of the handle:disabled */
--color-bar-loaded /* color of the loaded playback progress, defaults to `themeColor` */
--color-bar-played: var(--color-primary); /* color of the loaded playback progress, defaults to `themeColor` */
--color-time /* color of the playback time */
--color-spinner: var(--color-primary); /* color of the playback loading indicator, defaults to `themeColor` */
--color-live-symbol: var(--color-primary); /* color of the live indicator symbol, defaults to `themeColor` */
--color-live-text: var(--color-primary); /* color of the live indicator text, defaults to `themeColor` */
--shadow-body /* box shadow of the player body */
--shadow-body-mobile /* box shadow of the player body in small screens */
--shadow-handle /* box shadow of the playback progress handle */
--shadow-handle-mobile /* box shadow of the playback progress handle in small screens */
Usage: overwrite the style property in your player container:
.container .shk {
--background-body: linear-gradient(-45deg, #84ccff, #b8e8ff);
}
Shikwasa supports chapters display and playback control with the help of its external chapter plugin. To use this feature:
Register the chapter plugin before creating a Shikwasa instance.
import Chapter as 'shikwasa/dist/shikwasa.chapter.cjs'
import 'shikwasa/dist/shikwasa.chapter.min.css'
Shikwasa.use(Chapter)
new Shikwasa({...})
This does not guarantee that the audio will display chapters. To display chapters, you need to provide chapter data to the player.
If you don't have direct access to the chapter data, Shikwasa has built-in support to work with jsmediatags to read and extract the data from the audio file;
(1) To manually provide chapters, add the
chapters property when passing
audio into options or
.update(audio).
audio: {
...
// manually provide chapters
chapters: [
{ title, startTime, endTime }, // the first chapter
{ title, startTime, endTime }, // the second chatper
],
}
The structure of a single chapter object:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|title
|string
|chapter title
|startTime
|number
|chapter start time in seconds
|endTime
|number
|chapter end time in seconds
⚠️Note:
endTime should be the same as
startTime of the next chapter.
jsmediatags in the
parser options. How to use a parser?
(1) will take the higher priority.
updateChapter
updateChapter(index: number): void
Seek the audio to the target chapter.
index is the index of of
chapters array.
chapters
<property>
Array<TChapter> | []
[]
TChapter {
title: string,
startTime: number,
endTime: number,
}
Chapter metadata of the current audio, if any. See Chapter.
currentChapter
Null | TChapter
null
Indicate which chapter is currently on play, if any. See Chapter.
chapterchange: fired when
currentChapter changes.
🟡 v2.3.0:
🟡 v2.2.0:
✅ v2.1.0:
✅ v2.0.0:
Shikwasa is the name of a popular citrus fruit from Okinawa, Japan. 🍊
Love it, name after it.