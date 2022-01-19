About

Shikwasa is an web audio player born for podcast. If you're tired of using music players as a substitute to play podcast, you've come to the right place. SAY NO to players that does not even support podcast common features!

🚀 Ultra lightweight

🐣 Dependency free

🎬 Podcast chapters

🏎 Playback speed control

🎮 Skip forward/backward

👓 Accessibility-aware

🌙 Dark Mode

📻 Audio stream support

💻 SSR compatible

Direct audience to subscription pages

Installation

npm install shikwasa

Also available on CDN: https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/shikwasa

Usage

include stylesheet and script < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "shikwasa.min.css" > </ head > < body > < script src = "shikwasa.min.js" > </ script > </ body > If you use module system, import like this instead: import 'shikwasa/dist/shikwasa.min.css' import Shikwasa from 'shikwasa' Specify a container to inject the player component. < div class = "element-of-your-choice" > </ div > Create an instance of the player const player = new Shikwasa({ container : () => document .querySelector( '.element-of-your-choice' ), audio : { title : 'Hello World!' , artist : 'Shikwasa FM' , cover : 'image.png' , src : 'audio.mp3' , }, }) Any child nodes inside container will be cleared upon the time Shiwkasa mounts.

Here's a fiddle to kickstart. To use the chapter feature, you need to import the chapter script and stylesheets as well. View details

API

Methods

play

play(): Promise | void

Start playing the current audio. In modern browsers and IE9+ it will return a promise while pre IE9 it will return nothing.

Updating audio via this method is deprecated, use update instead.

pause

pause(): void

Pause the current audio.

toggle

toggle(): Promise | void

Toggle audio play state between play and pause. Promise details.

seek

seek(time: number): void

Seek the audio to the new time. time is a number that specifies target playback time in seconds.

update

update(audio: TAudio): void

Passing TAudio in will replace the current audio source.

player.update({ title : 'Embrace the universe with a cup of shikwasa juice' , artist : 'Shikwasa' , cover : 'image.png' , src : 'sourceAudio.mp3' })

destroy

destroy(): void

Destroy the player instance.

on

on(event: string, callback: () => void): void

Register an event listener. Supported event names see: Events

Properties

currentTime

Read-only

type: number

default: 0

The current playback time. Inherits the native HTMLMediaElement.currentTime .

muted

The current mute state of the player. Similar to the native HTMLMediaElement.muted , except that muted 's value will not be affected when audio source is updated.

playbackRate

type: number

default: 1

The current playbackRate of the player. Inherits the native HTMLMediaElement.playbackRate , except that playbackRate 's value will not be affected when audio source is updated.

duration

Options

audio

required

type: TAudio | null

default: null

TAudio { src : string, title?: string, artist?: string, cover?: string, duration?: number, album?: string, live?: boolean, }

The target audio to be played. If duration is passed along, players with preload option set to none will be able to display the custom duration in UI before the audio metadata is fetched. However, after the audio metadata is loaded, this prop will be ignored.

album is not visible in the UI. It will only display in the Chrome mini player and any other browsers/devices/operating systems that support MediaSession .

live is for audio stream.

container

(Optional) The container element for the player. If document is not available in the env, pass a function that will return the container element.

type: HTMLElement | () => HTMLElement

default: document.querySelector('body')

fixed

(Optional) Whether player should be fixed to viewport.

type: TFixed TFixed { type : 'auto' | 'fixed' | 'static' , position : 'bottom' | 'top' , }

default: { type : 'auto' , position : 'bottom' , }

details:

Property Type Description type String either auto , static or fixed

auto : player position is controlled by media queries. Normally the player stays static, but on small screens it will be fixed to viewport

static : force the player to remain static regardless of screen width

fixed : force the player to fix to viewport position String either bottom or top

⚠️Note: position will be ignored when type is set to static

themeColor

(Optional) Theme color of the player.

type: string

default: '#00869B'

theme

(Optional)

type: 'auto' | 'dark' | 'light'

default: 'auto'

autoplay

(Optional) If audio should autoplay on load. ⚠️Note: Chrome and Safari disable audio autoplay unless muted is set to true by default. To comply with this policy, see details in Chrome Developers and Webkit Announcement.

type: boolean

default: false

muted

Whether audio should be muted by default. Similar to HTMLMediaElement's defaultMuted .

type: boolean

default: false

preload

(Optional) Choose from auto , metadata and none . For details view MDN Doumentation.

If a parser is used, the audio will be requested immediately on page load for the parser to work properly, even if preload is set to none .

type: 'auto' | 'metadata' | 'none'

default: 'metadata'

speedOptions

(Optional) The playback speed range. Each value of the array should be between the range of 0.25 to 5.0, or will likely be ignored by certain browsers.

type: Array<number>

default: [0.5, 0.75, 1.25, 1.5]

download

(Optional) Whether the current audio source is download-able. When set to true , the player will provide an anchor with downlaod attribute and href set to audio.src . Cross-origin href will not prompt download due to anchor's nature, but you can offer an alternative blob: , data: url or a same-origin direct download link(DDL).

type: string | boolean

default: false

alternatives:

download : true download : 'data:audio/mp3;base64,...'

parser

(Optional) To focus on the player itself as well as to maintain Shikwasa as efficient as possible, we don't extract data from audio files. If you don't have control over the chapter data but would like to implement chapter feature, we support using jsmediatags as an external parser to parse the current audio's metadata.

It will read the audio's title , artist , duration and chapters , meaning you don't have to provide these four properties into audio manually unless you preferred your own. Priority: property values passed to audio > parsed data.

type: null | JSMediatags

default: null

usage:

npm install jsmediatags

import jsmediatags from 'jsmediatags' new Shikwasa({ ... parser: jsmediatags, audio : { src : ... }, })

⚠️Note: If audio.src is not of the same origin, proper CORS configuration will be needed to use the parser. Due to jsmediatags limitation, relative urls are not supported. Please use absolute urls for audio.src .

Events

Support all HTMLMediaElement native events.

Plus player events:

audioupdate : fired when audio source is updated.

audioparse : fired when audio file data is parsed.

Style

Although Shikwasa have not yet provided a full customization support of its styles, some CSS variables are available and should cover basic needs.

--background-body --color-title --color-artist --color-button : var ( --color-primary ); --color-button-disabled --color-button-active-background --color-handle : var ( --color-primary ); --color-handle-disabled --color-bar-loaded --color-bar-played : var ( --color-primary ); --color-time --color-spinner : var ( --color-primary ); --color-live-symbol : var ( --color-primary ); --color-live-text : var ( --color-primary ); --shadow-body --shadow-body-mobile --shadow-handle --shadow-handle-mobile

Usage: overwrite the style property in your player container:

.container .shk { --background-body : linear-gradient (-45deg, #84ccff, #b8e8ff); }

Chapters

Shikwasa supports chapters display and playback control with the help of its external chapter plugin. To use this feature:

Register the chapter plugin before creating a Shikwasa instance. import Chapter as 'shikwasa/dist/shikwasa.chapter.cjs' import 'shikwasa/dist/shikwasa.chapter.min.css' Shikwasa.use(Chapter) new Shikwasa({...}) This does not guarantee that the audio will display chapters. To display chapters, you need to provide chapter data to the player. If you don't have direct access to the chapter data, Shikwasa has built-in support to work with jsmediatags to read and extract the data from the audio file; (1) To manually provide chapters, add the chapters property when passing audio into options or .update(audio) . audio: { ... chapters : [ { title, startTime, endTime }, { title, startTime, endTime }, ], } The structure of a single chapter object: Property Type Description title string chapter title startTime number chapter start time in seconds endTime number chapter end time in seconds ⚠️Note: endTime should be the same as startTime of the next chapter.

(2) To use an external parser, pass jsmediatags in the parser options. How to use a parser?

(1) will take the higher priority.

Registering Chapter plugin will empower Shikwasa instance with the following API:

updateChapter

updateChapter(index: number): void

Seek the audio to the target chapter. index is the index of of chapters array.

chapters

<property>

Read-only

type: Array<TChapter> | []

default: []

TChapter { title : string, startTime : number, endTime : number, }

Chapter metadata of the current audio, if any. See Chapter.

currentChapter

Read-only

type: Null | TChapter

default: null

Indicate which chapter is currently on play, if any. See Chapter.

chapterchange : fired when currentChapter changes.

Roadmap

🟡 v2.3.0:

In-player subscription feature that direct the audience to your subsciption pages in major podcasting platforms

🟡 v2.2.0:

rewritten in Typescript 👉 finished but not tested, contribution welcomed

✅ v2.1.0:

live mode

live mode safely update audio metadata

safely update audio metadata offer more UI customization options

✅ v2.0.0:

supporting audio id3 metadata

supporting audio id3 metadata cleaner & sleeker interface

cleaner & sleeker interface dark mode

dark mode a complete rewrite

a complete rewrite keyboard support

What about the weird name of this project?

Shikwasa is the name of a popular citrus fruit from Okinawa, Japan. 🍊

Love it, name after it.

License

MIT