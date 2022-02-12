openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

3.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

64

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Shiki

Shiki is a beautiful Syntax Highlighter. Demo.

Usage

npm i shiki
# yarn add shiki

const shiki = require('shiki')

shiki
  .getHighlighter({
    theme: 'nord'
  })
  .then(highlighter => {
    console.log(highlighter.codeToHtml(`console.log('shiki');`, { lang: 'js' }))
  })

// <pre class="shiki" style="background-color: #2e3440"><code>
//   <!-- Highlighted Code -->
// </code></pre>

<script src="https://unpkg.com/shiki"></script>
<script>
  shiki
    .getHighlighter({
      theme: 'nord'
    })
    .then(highlighter => {
      const code = highlighter.codeToHtml(`console.log('shiki');`, { lang: 'js' })
      document.getElementById('output').innerHTML = code
    })
</script>

Clone shikijs/shiki-starter to play with Shiki, or try it out on Repl.it.

Seen

Contributing

See the Contributing Guide.

Credits

Sponsorship

If you find Shiki useful, please consider sponsoring my Open Source development. Thank you 🙏

https://github.com/sponsors/octref

License

MIT © Pine Wu

