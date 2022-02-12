Shiki is a beautiful Syntax Highlighter. Demo.
npm i shiki
# yarn add shiki
const shiki = require('shiki')
shiki
.getHighlighter({
theme: 'nord'
})
.then(highlighter => {
console.log(highlighter.codeToHtml(`console.log('shiki');`, { lang: 'js' }))
})
// <pre class="shiki" style="background-color: #2e3440"><code>
// <!-- Highlighted Code -->
// </code></pre>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/shiki"></script>
<script>
shiki
.getHighlighter({
theme: 'nord'
})
.then(highlighter => {
const code = highlighter.codeToHtml(`console.log('shiki');`, { lang: 'js' })
document.getElementById('output').innerHTML = code
})
</script>
Clone shikijs/shiki-starter to play with Shiki, or try it out on Repl.it.
See the Contributing Guide.
If you find Shiki useful, please consider sponsoring my Open Source development. Thank you 🙏
https://github.com/sponsors/octref
MIT © Pine Wu