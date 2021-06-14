The plugin for Vue.js provides services for making web requests and handle responses using a XMLHttpRequest or JSONP.
You can install it via yarn or NPM.
$ yarn add vue-resource
$ npm install vue-resource
Available on jsdelivr, unpkg or cdnjs.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-resource@1.5.3"></script>
{
// GET /someUrl
this.$http.get('/someUrl').then(response => {
// get body data
this.someData = response.body;
}, response => {
// error callback
});
}
Details changes for each release are documented in the release notes.
If you find a bug or want to contribute to the code or documentation, you can help by submitting an issue or a pull request.