Shifty is a tweening engine for JavaScript. It is a lightweight library meant to be encapsulated by higher level tools. At its core, Shifty provides:
Numbers over time (tweening)
Promise support for
async/
await programming
This is useful because it is the least amount of functionality needed to build customizable animations. Shifty is optimized to run many times a second with minimal processing and memory overhead, which is necessary to achieve smooth animations.
import { tween } from 'shifty'
;(async () => {
const element = document.querySelector('#tweenable')
const { tweenable } = await tween({
render: ({ scale, x }) => {
element.style.transform = `translateX(${x}px) scale(${scale})`
},
easing: 'easeInOutQuad',
duration: 500,
from: { scale: 1, x: 0 },
to: { x: 200 },
})
await tweenable.tween({
to: { x: 0 },
})
await tweenable.tween({
to: { scale: 3 },
})
})()
npm install --save shifty
Shifty officially supports Evergreen browsers, Safari, and Node 10 and above. If you encounter a browser-specific bug, please open an issue about it!
Shifty is compatible with IE11 (possibly older versions as well), but you
will need to provide your own polyfills for it to work. If you are using
https://polyfill.io/, you just need the
es6 features enabled:
https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6
Here's a polyfilled demo of Shifty that works with IE11. Please see issue #113 for background on this.
Shifty is a labor of love that will always be free and open source. If you've gotten value out of Shifty, please consider supporting the developer with a small donation!
First, install the dependencies via npm like so:
npm install
Once those are installed, you can generate
dist/shifty.js with:
npm run build
To run the tests:
npm test
To generate the documentation (
dist/doc):
npm run doc
To generate live documentation to preview in your browser:
npm run doc:live
Shifty exposes a UMD module, so you can load it however you like:
// ES6
import { tween } from 'shifty'
Or:
// AMD
define(['shifty'], function(shifty) {
shifty.tween({ from: { x: 0 }, to: { x: 10 } })
})
Or even:
// CommonJS
const { tween } = require('shifty')
tween({ from: { x: 0 }, to: { x: 10 } })
Please see the Getting Started guide and check out the API documentation.
Take a peek at the Network page to see all of the Shifty contributors.
Special thanks goes to Thomas Fuchs: Shifty's easing formulas and Bezier curve code was adapted from his awesome Scripty2 project.
Shifty is distributed under the MIT license. You are encouraged to use and modify the code to suit your needs, as well as redistribute it.