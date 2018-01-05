Shifter - Blazingly Fast YUI Builder

The purpose of this project is to replace YUI's use of our old ant Builder.

We have out grown our old builder, so it was time to build a new one!

Linting

As of 0.1.0 , JSHint is the default lint tool used by shifter . We maintain a list of our lint preferences in the yui-lint project. shifter will default to our rules unless --lint config is passed. Then it will search up the file tree and attempt to load your custom .jshintrc file.

Documentation

Documentation can be found here

Install

npm -g install shifter

Some Options

More detail can be found in the documentation

$ shifter -h
blazingly fast builds with shifter
pass no arguments and shifter will build the module from the current directory
-v/
-h/
-m/
-m/

Usage

Shifter will parse your current *.properties files and convert them into a build.json file that it can process. It only imports the relevant settings required to build the module.

It does not import module meta-data

Instead, Shifter parses the meta-data from the modules meta/*.json files and uses that instead. So you don't have to declare your meta-data in more than one place now.

Watching

Shifter can watch your module for changes and build for you. It will only watch files in the ./js , ./css , ./assets and ./meta directories. If a file is changed, it will rebuild the current module. If a meta file is changes, Loader will also be built (requires latest code).

Migrating

Shifter is designed to work side by side with our current builder (for now) so you don't have to switch over to using it fully if it doesn't work properly for you. Just don't delete your *.properties files until you are sure that Shifter builds your module properly. If it doesn't, file a ticket and we'll get it fixed up ASAP.

Shifter will read a build.json file if it exists, if one doesn't and it finds a *.properties file it will generate the build.json from them. So if you have issues with the build, just delete the build.json file and have Shifter regenerate it after your issue is fixed.

GearJS

Shifter is built using GearJS