openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

shifter

by yui
1.2.0 (see all)

New YUI build tool based on Gearjs, so let's shift some gears

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

592

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

19

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Shifter - Blazingly Fast YUI Builder

The purpose of this project is to replace YUI's use of our old ant Builder.

We have out grown our old builder, so it was time to build a new one!

Linting

As of 0.1.0, JSHint is the default lint tool used by shifter. We maintain a list of our lint preferences in the yui-lint project. shifter will default to our rules unless --lint config is passed. Then it will search up the file tree and attempt to load your custom .jshintrc file.

Documentation

Documentation can be found here

Build Status

Build Status

Install

npm -g install shifter

Some Options

More detail can be found in the documentation

$ shifter -h

blazingly fast builds with shifter

pass no arguments and shifter will build the module from the current directory

   -v/--version            show version
   -h/--help               show this stuff
   -m/--modules <module>   limit the modules to build (array: -m foo -m bar)
   --strict                add "use strict" to module wrapper
   --walk                  Walk the current directory and shift all builds. (cd yui3/src && shifter --walk)
                               -m/--modules also supported here for filtering
   --watch                 Watch the current module and rebuild on file change (if meta file, a loader build will launch)
                               --quiet to mute stdout from sub build

Usage

Shifter will parse your current *.properties files and convert them into a build.json file that it can process. It only imports the relevant settings required to build the module.

It does not import module meta-data

Instead, Shifter parses the meta-data from the modules meta/*.json files and uses that instead. So you don't have to declare your meta-data in more than one place now.

Watching

Shifter can watch your module for changes and build for you. It will only watch files in the ./js, ./css, ./assets and ./meta directories. If a file is changed, it will rebuild the current module. If a meta file is changes, Loader will also be built (requires latest code).

Migrating

Shifter is designed to work side by side with our current builder (for now) so you don't have to switch over to using it fully if it doesn't work properly for you. Just don't delete your *.properties files until you are sure that Shifter builds your module properly. If it doesn't, file a ticket and we'll get it fixed up ASAP.

Shifter will read a build.json file if it exists, if one doesn't and it finds a *.properties file it will generate the build.json from them. So if you have issues with the build, just delete the build.json file and have Shifter regenerate it after your issue is fixed.

GearJS

Shifter is built using GearJS

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial