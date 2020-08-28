Shift Reducer

About

This module provides several reducers and related tooling for Shift format ASTs.

Status

Stable.

Installation

npm install shift -reducer

Usage

See examples.

Fantasy Land

MonoidalReducer is compatible with Fantasy Land Monoids.

Contributing

Open a Github issue with a description of your desired change. If one exists already, leave a message stating that you are working on it with the date you expect it to be complete.

Fork this repo, and clone the forked repo.

Install dependencies with npm install .

. Build and test in your environment with npm run build && npm test .

. Create a feature branch. Make your changes. Add tests.

Build and test in your environment with npm run build && npm test .

. Make a commit that includes the text "fixes #XX" where XX is the Github issue.

Open a Pull Request on Github.

License