This module provides an ECMAScript parser that produces a Shift format AST.
The parser supports version 6 (release candidate 2) of the ECMA-262 standard.
npm install shift-parser
import parse from "shift-parser";
let ast = parse("/* ECMAScript program text */");
import {parseScript, parseModule} from "shift-parser";
let scriptAST = parseScript("/* ECMAScript Script text */");
let moduleAST = parseModule("/* ECMAScript Module text */");
Or in node.js:
var parseScript = require("shift-parser").parseScript;
var scriptAST = parseScript("/* ECMAScript Script text */");
Location information is available in environments which support
WeakMap via an alternative interface:
let {parseScriptWithLocation, parseModuleWithLocation} = require("shift-parser");
let {tree, locations, comments} = parseScriptWithLocation("2 + 3 /* = 5 */");
let threeNode = tree.statements[0].expression.right;
locations.get(threeNode); // { start: { line: 1, column: 4, offset: 4 }, end: { line: 1, column: 5, offset: 5 } }
comments; // [ { text: ' = 5 ', type: 'MultiLine', start: { line: 1, column: 6, offset: 6 }, end: { line: 1, column: 15, offset: 15 } } ]
npm install.
npm run build && npm test.
Copyright 2014 Shape Security, Inc.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.