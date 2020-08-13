Shift Parser

About

This module provides an ECMAScript parser that produces a Shift format AST.

Status

Stable.

The parser supports version 6 (release candidate 2) of the ECMA-262 standard.

Installation

npm install shift -parser

Usage

import parse from "shift-parser"; let ast = parse("/* ECMAScript program text */");

import {parseScript, parseModule} from "shift-parser"; let scriptAST = parseScript("/* ECMAScript Script text */"); let moduleAST = parseModule("/* ECMAScript Module text */");

Or in node.js:

var parseScript = require ( "shift-parser" ).parseScript; var scriptAST = parseScript( "/* ECMAScript Script text */" );

Location information is available in environments which support WeakMap via an alternative interface:

let {parseScriptWithLocation, parseModuleWithLocation} = require ( "shift-parser" ); let {tree, locations, comments} = parseScriptWithLocation( "2 + 3 /* = 5 */" ); let threeNode = tree.statements[ 0 ].expression.right; locations.get(threeNode); comments;

Contributing

Open a Github issue with a description of your desired change. If one exists already, leave a message stating that you are working on it with the date you expect it to be complete.

Fork this repo, and clone the forked repo.

Install dependencies with npm install .

. Build and test in your environment with npm run build && npm test .

. Create a feature branch. Make your changes. Add tests.

Build and test in your environment with npm run build && npm test .

. Make a commit that includes the text "fixes #XX" where XX is the Github issue.

Open a Pull Request on Github.

License