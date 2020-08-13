This module provides a fuzzer for a Shift format AST.
npm install shift-fuzzer
import fuzzProgram, {FuzzerState, fuzzFunctionDeclaration} from "shift-fuzzer";
import render from "shift-codegen";
// generate random program
let randomProgramAst = fuzzProgram();
let randomProgram = render(randomProgramAst);
console.log(randomProgram);
// generate random FunctionDeclaration
let randomFunctionAst = fuzzFunctionDeclaration(new FuzzerState({maxDepth: 7}));
let randomFunction = render(randomFunctionAst);
console.log(randomFunction);
// generate random program from a seed
const RNG_SEED = 0xBADBE1BE1;
let prng =
(function(state){
return function nextDouble() {
// implementation left as an exercise for the reader
};
}(RNG_SEED));
let seededRandomProgramAst = fuzzProgram(new FuzzerState({rng: prng, maxDepth: 7}));
let seededRandomProgram = render(seededRandomProgramAst);
console.log(seededRandomProgram);
npm install.
npm run build && npm test.
