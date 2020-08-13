Shift Fuzzer

About

This module provides a fuzzer for a Shift format AST.

Status

Stable.

Installation

npm install shift -fuzzer

Usage

import fuzzProgram, {FuzzerState, fuzzFunctionDeclaration} from "shift-fuzzer" ; import render from "shift-codegen" ; let randomProgramAst = fuzzProgram(); let randomProgram = render(randomProgramAst); console .log(randomProgram); let randomFunctionAst = fuzzFunctionDeclaration( new FuzzerState({ maxDepth : 7 })); let randomFunction = render(randomFunctionAst); console .log(randomFunction); const RNG_SEED = 0xBADBE1BE1 ; let prng = ( function ( state ) { return function nextDouble ( ) { }; }(RNG_SEED)); let seededRandomProgramAst = fuzzProgram( new FuzzerState({ rng : prng, maxDepth : 7 })); let seededRandomProgram = render(seededRandomProgramAst); console .log(seededRandomProgram);

Contributing

Open a Github issue with a description of your desired change. If one exists already, leave a message stating that you are working on it with the date you expect it to be complete.

Fork this repo, and clone the forked repo.

Install dependencies with npm install .

. Build and test in your environment with npm run build && npm test .

. Create a feature branch. Make your changes. Add tests.

Build and test in your environment with npm run build && npm test .

. Make a commit that includes the text "fixes #XX" where XX is the Github issue.

Open a Pull Request on Github.

License