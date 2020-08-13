This module provides a code generator for Shift format ASTs.
npm install shift-codegen
import codegen from "shift-codegen";
let programSource = codegen(/* Shift format AST */);
Location information is available in environments which support WeakMap via an alternative interface:
let tree = parseScript('foo(); bar;');
import { codeGenWithLocation } from "shift-codegen";
let { source, locations } = codeGenWithLocation(tree);
source; // 'foo();bar';
locations.get(tree.statements[0].expression); // { start: { line: 1, column: 0, offset: 0 }, end: { line: 1, column: 5, offset: 5 } }
npm install.
npm run build && npm test.
