This project provides constructors for Shift format AST nodes.
The resulting objects are suitable for use with the rest of the Shift suite.
There is a version with typechecking available as
shift-ast/checked for use during development.
npm install shift-ast
var AST = require("shift-ast"); // or "shift-ast/checked"
var myAstFragment = new AST.LabeledStatement({
label: "label",
body: new AST.EmptyStatement
});
npm install.
npm run build && npm test.
