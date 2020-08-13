Shift AST Constructors

About

This project provides constructors for Shift format AST nodes.

The resulting objects are suitable for use with the rest of the Shift suite.

There is a version with typechecking available as shift-ast/checked for use during development.

Status

Stable.

Installation

npm install shift -ast

Usage

var AST = require ( "shift-ast" ); var myAstFragment = new AST.LabeledStatement({ label : "label" , body : new AST.EmptyStatement });

Contributing

Open a Github issue with a description of your desired change. If one exists already, leave a message stating that you are working on it with the date you expect it to be complete.

Fork this repo, and clone the forked repo.

Install dependencies with npm install .

. Build and test in your environment with npm run build && npm test .

. Create a feature branch. Make your changes. Add tests.

Build and test in your environment with npm run build && npm test .

. Make a commit that includes the text "fixes #XX" where XX is the Github issue.

Open a Pull Request on Github.

