EightBittr

Monorepo for the packages comprising EightBittr, a bare-bones, highly modular game engine for 2D 8-bit games.

Usage

See EightBittr's README.md for how to use EightBittr.

❌ ⚠ EightBittr isn't production ready or well-supported - you're probably better off using a more standard game engine. ⚠ ❌

Contributing

See:

docs/Contributing.md: Rules and guidelines for how to meaningfully contribute to this monorepo.

docs/Development.md: Technical documentation for how to work in this monorepo.

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Covenant. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms. See CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md.