ShellJS Exec Proxy

Unleash the power of unlimited ShellJS commands... with ES6 Proxies!

Do you like ShellJS, but wish it had your favorite commands? Skip the weird exec() calls by using shelljs-exec-proxy :

shell.exec( 'git commit -am "I\'m updating the \\"foo\\" module to be more secure"' ); shell.git.commit( '-am' , `I'm updating the "foo" module to be more secure` );

Installation

Important: This is only available for Node v6+ (it requires ES6 Proxies!)

$ npm install

Get that JavaScript feeling back in your code

const shell = require ( 'shelljs-exec-proxy' ); shell.git.status(); shell.git.add( '.' ); shell.git.commit( '-am' , 'Fixed issue #1' ); shell.git.push( 'origin' , 'main' );

Security improvements

Current versions of ShellJS export the .exec() method, which if not used carefully, could introduce command injection Vulnerabilities to your module. Here's an insecure code snippet:

shell.ls( 'dir/*.txt' ).forEach( file => { shell.exec( 'git add ' + file); }

This leaves you vulnerable to files like:

Example file name Unintended behavior File 1.txt This tries to add both File and 1.txt , instead of File 1.txt foo;rm -rf * This executes both git add foo and rm -rf * , unexpectedly deleting your files! ThisHas"quotes'.txt This tries running git add ThisHas"quotes'.txt , producing a Bash syntax error

shelljs-exec-proxy solves all these problems:

shell.ls( 'dir/*.txt' ).forEach( file => { shell.git.add(file); }