Handles communication with the first generation Shelly devices, using both CoAP and HTTP.

For the next generation devices, see node-shellies-ng.

Features

Automatically detects Shelly devices (on the same network and subnet).

Automatically detects when the status of a device changes, such as when a relay is turned on or off.

Keeps track of devices and if they go offline (because no status update has been received in a given amount of time).

Supported devices

The following Shelly devices are supported:

Notes

1 Requires setting the Internet & Security -> CoIoT -> Remote address option on the Shelly device to the IP address of your device running node-shellies.

Basic usage example