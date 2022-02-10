Handles communication with the first generation Shelly devices, using both CoAP and HTTP.
For the next generation devices, see node-shellies-ng.
The following Shelly devices are supported:
1 Requires setting the
Internet & Security -> CoIoT -> Remote address option on the Shelly device to the IP address of your device running
node-shellies.
const shellies = require('shellies')
shellies.on('discover', device => {
// a new device has been discovered
console.log('Discovered device with ID', device.id, 'and type', device.type)
device.on('change', (prop, newValue, oldValue) => {
// a property on the device has changed
console.log(prop, 'changed from', oldValue, 'to', newValue)
})
device.on('offline', () => {
// the device went offline
console.log('Device with ID', device.id, 'went offline')
})
})
// start discovering devices and listening for status updates
shellies.start()