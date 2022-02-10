openbase logo
she

shellies

by Alexander Rydén
1.6.0 (see all)

Handles communication with Shelly devices

Popularity

Downloads/wk

608

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-shellies

NPM Version Build Status

Handles communication with the first generation Shelly devices, using both CoAP and HTTP.

For the next generation devices, see node-shellies-ng.

Features

  • Automatically detects Shelly devices (on the same network and subnet).
  • Automatically detects when the status of a device changes, such as when a relay is turned on or off.
  • Keeps track of devices and if they go offline (because no status update has been received in a given amount of time).

Supported devices

The following Shelly devices are supported:

Notes

1 Requires setting the Internet & Security -> CoIoT -> Remote address option on the Shelly device to the IP address of your device running node-shellies.

Basic usage example

const shellies = require('shellies')

shellies.on('discover', device => {
  // a new device has been discovered
  console.log('Discovered device with ID', device.id, 'and type', device.type)

  device.on('change', (prop, newValue, oldValue) => {
    // a property on the device has changed
    console.log(prop, 'changed from', oldValue, 'to', newValue)
  })

  device.on('offline', () => {
    // the device went offline
    console.log('Device with ID', device.id, 'went offline')
  })
})

// start discovering devices and listening for status updates
shellies.start()

