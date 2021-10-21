Parse and quote shell commands.
var quote = require('shell-quote').quote;
var s = quote([ 'a', 'b c d', '$f', '"g"' ]);
console.log(s);
output
a 'b c d' \$f '"g"'
var parse = require('shell-quote').parse;
var xs = parse('a "b c" \\$def \'it\\\'s great\'');
console.dir(xs);
output
[ 'a', 'b c', '\\$def', 'it\'s great' ]
var parse = require('shell-quote').parse;
var xs = parse('beep --boop="$PWD"', { PWD: '/home/robot' });
console.dir(xs);
output
[ 'beep', '--boop=/home/robot' ]
var parse = require('shell-quote').parse;
var xs = parse('beep --boop="$PWD"', { PWD: '/home/robot' }, { escape: '^' });
console.dir(xs);
output
[ 'beep', '--boop=/home/robot' ]
var parse = require('shell-quote').parse;
var xs = parse('beep || boop > /byte');
console.dir(xs);
output:
[ 'beep', { op: '||' }, 'boop', { op: '>' }, '/byte' ]
var parse = require('shell-quote').parse;
var xs = parse('beep > boop # > kaboom');
console.dir(xs);
output:
[ 'beep', { op: '>' }, 'boop', { comment: '> kaboom' } ]
var quote = require('shell-quote').quote;
var parse = require('shell-quote').parse;
Return a quoted string for the array
args suitable for using in shell
commands.
Return an array of arguments from the quoted string
cmd.
Interpolate embedded bash-style
$VARNAME and
${VARNAME} variables with
the
env object which like bash will replace undefined variables with
"".
env is usually an object but it can also be a function to perform lookups.
When
env(key) returns a string, its result will be output just like
env[key]
would. When
env(key) returns an object, it will be inserted into the result
array like the operator objects.
When a bash operator is encountered, the element in the array with be an object
with an
"op" key set to the operator string. For example:
'beep || boop > /byte'
parses as:
[ 'beep', { op: '||' }, 'boop', { op: '>' }, '/byte' ]
With npm do:
npm install shell-quote
MIT