openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sq

shell-quote

by James Halliday
1.7.3 (see all)

quote and parse shell commands

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.5M

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

shell-quote

Parse and quote shell commands.

example

quote

var quote = require('shell-quote').quote;
var s = quote([ 'a', 'b c d', '$f', '"g"' ]);
console.log(s);

output

a 'b c d' \$f '"g"'

parse

var parse = require('shell-quote').parse;
var xs = parse('a "b c" \\$def \'it\\\'s great\'');
console.dir(xs);

output

[ 'a', 'b c', '\\$def', 'it\'s great' ]

parse with an environment variable

var parse = require('shell-quote').parse;
var xs = parse('beep --boop="$PWD"', { PWD: '/home/robot' });
console.dir(xs);

output

[ 'beep', '--boop=/home/robot' ]

parse with custom escape character

var parse = require('shell-quote').parse;
var xs = parse('beep --boop="$PWD"', { PWD: '/home/robot' }, { escape: '^' });
console.dir(xs);

output

[ 'beep', '--boop=/home/robot' ]

parsing shell operators

var parse = require('shell-quote').parse;
var xs = parse('beep || boop > /byte');
console.dir(xs);

output:

[ 'beep', { op: '||' }, 'boop', { op: '>' }, '/byte' ]

parsing shell comment

var parse = require('shell-quote').parse;
var xs = parse('beep > boop # > kaboom');
console.dir(xs);

output:

[ 'beep', { op: '>' }, 'boop', { comment: '> kaboom' } ]

methods

var quote = require('shell-quote').quote;
var parse = require('shell-quote').parse;

quote(args)

Return a quoted string for the array args suitable for using in shell commands.

parse(cmd, env={})

Return an array of arguments from the quoted string cmd.

Interpolate embedded bash-style $VARNAME and ${VARNAME} variables with the env object which like bash will replace undefined variables with "".

env is usually an object but it can also be a function to perform lookups. When env(key) returns a string, its result will be output just like env[key] would. When env(key) returns an object, it will be inserted into the result array like the operator objects.

When a bash operator is encountered, the element in the array with be an object with an "op" key set to the operator string. For example:

'beep || boop > /byte'

parses as:

[ 'beep', { op: '||' }, 'boop', { op: '>' }, '/byte' ]

install

With npm do:

npm install shell-quote

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial