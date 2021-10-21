Parse and quote shell commands.

example

quote

var quote = require ( 'shell-quote' ).quote; var s = quote([ 'a' , 'b c d' , '$f' , '"g"' ]); console .log(s);

output

a 'b c d' \ $f '"g"'

parse

var parse = require ( 'shell-quote' ).parse; var xs = parse( 'a "b c" \\$def \'it\\\'s great\'' ); console .dir(xs);

output

[ 'a', 'b c', '\\$def', 'it\'s great' ]

parse with an environment variable

var parse = require ( 'shell-quote' ).parse; var xs = parse( 'beep --boop="$PWD"' , { PWD : '/home/robot' }); console .dir(xs);

output

[ 'beep', '--boop=/home/robot' ]

parse with custom escape character

var parse = require ( 'shell-quote' ).parse; var xs = parse( 'beep --boop="$PWD"' , { PWD : '/home/robot' }, { escape : '^' }); console .dir(xs);

output

[ 'beep', '--boop=/home/robot' ]

parsing shell operators

var parse = require ( 'shell-quote' ).parse; var xs = parse( 'beep || boop > /byte' ); console .dir(xs);

output:

[ 'beep' , { op: '||' }, 'boop' , { op: '>' }, '/byte' ]

var parse = require ( 'shell-quote' ).parse; var xs = parse( 'beep > boop # > kaboom' ); console .dir(xs);

output:

[ 'beep' , { op: '>' }, 'boop' , { comment : '> kaboom' } ]

methods

var quote = require ( 'shell-quote' ).quote; var parse = require ( 'shell-quote' ).parse;

Return a quoted string for the array args suitable for using in shell commands.

Return an array of arguments from the quoted string cmd .

Interpolate embedded bash-style $VARNAME and ${VARNAME} variables with the env object which like bash will replace undefined variables with "" .

env is usually an object but it can also be a function to perform lookups. When env(key) returns a string, its result will be output just like env[key] would. When env(key) returns an object, it will be inserted into the result array like the operator objects.

When a bash operator is encountered, the element in the array with be an object with an "op" key set to the operator string. For example:

'beep || boop > /byte'

parses as:

[ 'beep' , { op: '||' }, 'boop' , { op: '>' }, '/byte' ]

install

With npm do:

npm install shell-quote

license

MIT