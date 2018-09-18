d, --dashboard Show the processes in a nice dashboard if space allows it. No more than 9 commands are allowed in this mode. Requires the install of blessed@0. 1.81 and blessed-contrib@4. 7.5

b, --bail Stop execution as soon as one of the task exit with an exit code different than 0 or an error happened

o, --sortOutput Sort the stdout and stderr output from the commands

h, --help Show this help

v, --version Outputs the version number

q, --quiet Show only the summary info - default: false

-colored-output Use colored output in logs