shell-executor

by Roy Riojas
6.0.1

Execute shell commands in parallel. Heavily inspired by [parallelshell](https://github.com/keithamus/parallelshell), with improved log messages

Documentation
184

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NPM Version Build Status

shell-executor

A small nodejs module to execute shell commands in parallel

Motivation

Heavily inspired by parallelshell. The main reason this module exists is that parallelshell was somehow leaving zombie processes. This version will print the command that you can run in case you detect the program didn't kill all the process it created.

Install

npm i -g shell-executor

Usage

# or sx as it is alias for shell-exec
Usage: shell-exec [options] cmd1, cmd2, ... cmdn

Options:
  -d, --dashboard   Show the processes in a nice dashboard if space allows it. No more than 9 commands are allowed in this mode. Requires the install of blessed@0.1.81 and blessed-contrib@4.7.5
  -b, --bail        Stop execution as soon as one of the task exit with an exit code different than 0 or an error happened
  -o, --sortOutput  Sort the stdout and stderr output from the commands
  -h, --help        Show this help
  -v, --version     Outputs the version number
  -q, --quiet       Show only the summary info - default: false
  --colored-output  Use colored output in logs
  --stack           if true, uncaught errors will show the stack trace if available

Examples

# execute the npm commands lint, test and watch in parallel
shell-exec 'npm run lint' 'npm run test' 'npm run watch'

Use colored output

# execute the npm commands lint, test and watch in parallel
shell-exec --colored-output 'npm run lint' 'npm run test' 'npm run watch'

Changelog

