A tiny cross-platform promise based wrapper around child_process.spawn.

Table of Contents

Install

This project uses node and npm.

$ npm install shell-exec $ $ yarn add shell-exec

Usage

const shellExec = require ( 'shell-exec' ) shellExec( 'echo Hi!' ).then( console .log).catch( console .log)

API

Parameters:

command {String | Array} - String or Array of commands to run

{String | Array} - String or Array of commands to run options {Object} - Options object passed to child_process.spawn

The function then returns a Promise .

Contribute

Fork it and create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' 3.Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request

License

MIT