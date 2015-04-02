Escape and stringify an array of arguments to be executed on the shell
npm install shell-escape
var shellescape = require('shell-escape');
var args = ['curl', '-v', '-H', 'Location;', '-H', 'User-Agent: dave#10', 'http://www.daveeddy.com/?name=dave&age=24'];
var escaped = shellescape(args);
console.log(escaped);
yields
curl -v -H 'Location;' -H 'User-Agent: dave#10' 'http://www.daveeddy.com/?name=dave&age=24'
A command suitable for being executed by the shell
var shellescape = require('shell-escape');
var args = ['echo', 'hello!', 'how are you doing $USER', '"double"', "'single'"];
var escaped = shellescape(args);
console.log(escaped);
yields
echo 'hello!' 'how are you doing $USER' '"double"' \''single'\'
and when run on the shell
$ echo 'hello!' 'how are you doing $USER' '"double"' \''single'\'
hello! how are you doing $USER "double" 'single'
MIT