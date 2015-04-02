Escape and stringify an array of arguments to be executed on the shell

Install

npm install shell- escape

Example

simple

var shellescape = require ( 'shell-escape' ); var args = [ 'curl' , '-v' , '-H' , 'Location;' , '-H' , 'User-Agent: dave#10' , 'http://www.daveeddy.com/?name=dave&age=24' ]; var escaped = shellescape(args); console .log(escaped);

yields

curl -v -H 'Location;' -H 'User-Agent: dave#10' 'http://www.daveeddy.com/?name=dave&age=24'

A command suitable for being executed by the shell

advanced

var shellescape = require ( 'shell-escape' ); var args = [ 'echo' , 'hello!' , 'how are you doing $USER' , '"double"' , "'single'" ]; var escaped = shellescape(args); console .log(escaped);

yields

echo 'hello!' 'how are you doing $USER' '"double"' \ '' single '\'

and when run on the shell

$ echo 'hello!' 'how are you doing $USER' '"double"' \ '' singl e'\' hello! how are you doing $USER "double" ' singl e'

License

MIT