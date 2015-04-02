openbase logo
shell-escape

by Martin PANEL
0.2.0 (see all)

Escape and stringify an array of arguments to be executed on the shell

Documentation
163K

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

shell-escape

Escape and stringify an array of arguments to be executed on the shell

Install

npm install shell-escape

Example

simple

var shellescape = require('shell-escape');

var args = ['curl', '-v', '-H', 'Location;', '-H', 'User-Agent: dave#10', 'http://www.daveeddy.com/?name=dave&age=24'];

var escaped = shellescape(args);
console.log(escaped);

yields

curl -v -H 'Location;' -H 'User-Agent: dave#10' 'http://www.daveeddy.com/?name=dave&age=24'

A command suitable for being executed by the shell

advanced

var shellescape = require('shell-escape');

var args = ['echo', 'hello!', 'how are you doing $USER', '"double"', "'single'"];

var escaped = shellescape(args);
console.log(escaped);

yields

echo 'hello!' 'how are you doing $USER' '"double"' \''single'\'

and when run on the shell

$ echo 'hello!' 'how are you doing $USER' '"double"' \''single'\'
hello! how are you doing $USER "double" 'single'

License

MIT

