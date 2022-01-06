npm install shell
Shell.js is sugar for parsing typical unix command line options.
- Standard and commands-based command lines (eg
git-pull ... or
git pull ...)
- Reversibility: read and write arguments is bi-directional
- Auto-discovery: extract unregistered options
- Unlimited/multi level commands (eg
myapp server start ...)
- Type conversion ('string', 'boolean', 'integer', 'array')
- Object literals: config and parsed results are serializable and human readable
- Routing: run dedicated functions or modules based on user commands
- Auto generated help
- Complete tests coverages plus samples
Documentation
- API
- Usage and configuration
- Project