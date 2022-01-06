openbase logo
Readme

Build Status

npm install shell

Shell.js is sugar for parsing typical unix command line options.

  • Standard and commands-based command lines (eg git-pull ... or git pull ...)
  • Reversibility: read and write arguments is bi-directional
  • Auto-discovery: extract unregistered options
  • Unlimited/multi level commands (eg myapp server start ...)
  • Type conversion ('string', 'boolean', 'integer', 'array')
  • Object literals: config and parsed results are serializable and human readable
  • Routing: run dedicated functions or modules based on user commands
  • Auto generated help
  • Complete tests coverages plus samples

